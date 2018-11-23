Is your Galaxy phone facing this issue too? Samsung responds

By: | Updated: November 23, 2018 6:39 PM

South Korean tech giant Samsung is working to fix the camera freezing issue on its latest pen-focused flagship "Galaxy Note 9" after a number of users, mostly in the US, reported about the issue.

samsung galaxy note 9 camera issue, camera gate galaxy note 9, galaxy note 9 camera bug, samsung galaxy phone issueSeveral users took to Samsung’s official forums complaining that the camera “froze” while taking pictures and lagged while taking videos .

South Korean tech giant Samsung is working to fix the camera freezing issue on its latest pen-focused flagship “Galaxy Note 9” after a number of users, mostly in the US, reported about the issue. Several users took to Samsung’s official forums complaining that the camera “froze” while taking pictures and lagged while taking videos on the “Galaxy Note 9”.

“A moderator on Samsung’s US forums has confirmed that an update is coming out to specifically fix the camera freezing issue,” tech website SamMobile reported late on Thursday. According to the report, the issue only affects the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset variant of the phone — made available in the US and other markets.

Also read| Buy Samsung Galaxy A9 by paying just Rs 3,690! World's 1st 4-camera phone is here – How this payment plan works

“‘Galaxy Note 9’ owners in US have reported that the camera also freezes up in apps that use the camera — it would just throw up a ‘camera failed’ warning,” the report added. However, the company has not disclosed a release date for this update.

The smartphone was launched in August in 128GB and 512GB variants costing Rs 67,900 and Rs 84,900, respectively, in India. The 6.4-inch Note 9 comes with a 12MP + 12MP dual camera system with dual optical image stabilisation (OIS) at the rear — with two-times more powerful optical zoom and up to 10-times powerful digital zoom — and an 8MP front shooter.

