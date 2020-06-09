Is Twitter bringing back verification after a three year-long pause?

The process of the reintroduction of verification is still behind the curtains.

Social media platform Twitter is likely to bring back its verification process. According to a tweet by reverse engineer and online sleuth Jane Manchun Wong, the company is working on a new system that will allow it to verify users. Wong discovered it after she checked the personal information section of the application. Her tweet showed a screenshot of the section which has field ‘request verification’ indicating that the company is bringing back the ‘blue ticks’.

While Twitter confirmed information shared in Wong’s tweet, the company did not disclose any information regarding it and declined to comment on it. It is unclear when the company will open its verification feature for the users. For now, the company page says that the verification process is on hold and it is still not accepting new requests as of now. Therefore, the process of the reintroduction of verification is still behind the curtains.

It is to note that the social media platform used to add a blue tick alongside the names of accounts that were verified as authentic and included a large audience. The company when it discontinued its verification feature in 2017 said that the verification was never meant as “a formal endorsement by a company” and therefore some confusion prevailed for the purpose of the badge and its representation. An incident involving a a white supremacist who tweeted derogatory comments on a woman Heather Heyer (killed in Charlottesville rally of 2017), led to Twitter putting a halt to the verification process.

Twitter is working on “Request Verification” ???? (I’m not Twitter employee. I’m not tech support) pic.twitter.com/ED58QsD7kM — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 7, 2020

In 2018, the company said that it will be bringing back verification in a changed manner and the option to ‘request verification’ discovered recently could imply that the company is planning to finally bring it back. Meanwhile, amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, Twitter has reportedly managed to verify profiles of those who are known for health expertise.