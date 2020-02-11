Is BSNL 4G cheaper than Airtel, Reliance Jio? Check this data plan

The company may not continue with its latest recharge plans, once it expands the 4G network across India.

BSNL subscribers rejoice! The state-run telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has come out with a new set of 4G data plans for its customers. However, BSNL offers 4G network only in some parts of the country.

Recently, BSNL launched a prepaid recharge plan which offers 10 GB data per day plan. The cost of this plan is Rs 96 and validity is of 28 days. There a similar plan which costs Rs 236 with 84-day validity. Other than these, BSNL is also offering 80GB of data at Rs 96 for 28 days and 2,360GB data at Rs 236 for 84 days.

Currently, the company’s 4G connectivity is available in Andhra Pradesh, Kolkata, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chennai, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

It may be noted that the company may not continue with above set of recharge plans, once it expands the 4G network across India.

Is BSNL’s new data plan better than Airtel, Jio?

At the moment, Vodafone’s Rs 499 plan comprises 1.5 GB data per day with 100 SMS, along with validity for 70 days. Similarly, Reliance Jio is offering Rs 555 plan consisting 1.5GB data along with 100 SMS per day for 84 days.

Apart from these, Airtel has also come up with Rs 249 plan consisting 1.5 GB daily data for 28 days. It also has unlimited local, roaming and STD calls, along with 100 SMS per day.

The plans of these telecom majors suggest that the BSNL’s plans are cheaper compared to others.

Late last year, Vodafone Idea and Airtel Bharti decided to remove cap from free outgoing calls on other networks under the newly introduced plans for customers of prepaid services which came into effect from December 3.

Both companies had earlier decided to cap outgoing calls to network of other telecom firms at 1,000 minutes in plan with 28 days of validity, 3,000 minutes in 84 days of validity and also 12,000 minutes in plans having 365 days validity.