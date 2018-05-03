Is bend-gate back? Huawei P20 Pro put to bend test, here are the results

Huawei P20 Pro, one of the latest smartphones from the tech giant, has created waves in the market with the triple camera set up.

The smartphone hit the Indian market with a price tag of Rs 69,999, however, it got a price cut of Rs 5,000 pretty soon on Amazon India. The smartphone is said to be a sturdy device, and popular YouTube channel JerryRigEverything has put the Huawei P20 Pro to the test.

JerryRigEverything, a YouTube channel run by a man named Zack who is popular on the platform for putting smartphones through the toughest of tests, namely scratch test, burn test and bend test. In his latest video, Zack puts the Huawei P20 Pro to all these tests. The Huawei P20 Pro passes the scratch test, with flying colors even though the smartphone doesn’t come with a branded Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

In the burn test, the Huawei P20 Pro fails to stand up. The smartphone after the burn test leaves a white mark which cannot be repaired. The Huawei P20 Pro comes with an OLED panel which is 6.1-inch in diagonal size.

However, it is the bend test where the Huawei P20 Pro seems to have lost its glory. The YouTube channel has put as many as 100 phones over the last few years, however, it is the Huawei P20 Pro which is the first smartphone to break during the bend test. The screen on the smartphone actually popped out of the device.

The bend test is when thumbs are placed at the center of a phone and is held by gripping the edges and pressing outward.

This breaking and popping out of screen brings back the memory of Apple iPhone 6. The Apple iPhone 6 was in trouble for being the smartphone to be caught in bend-gate. Another YouTube channel UnboxTherapy, run by Lewis Hilsenteger, made a video where he bent the Apple iPhone 6 when it came out.