iROBOT ROOMBA i7: House cleaning, now at your fingertips

Basically, the Roomba i7 is a vacuum cleaner which uses a three stage cleaning system

The world is in a state of a pandemic, people have been advised to stay indoors, domestic helps have been banished from residential complexes—quite frankly, households are in the midst of total chaos and all the domestic chores need to be undertaken by residents. During my forced home stay, I decided to do something useful; last weekend, I let loose a new piece of equipment in the household. It’s called the iRobot Roomba i7, a high-tech robot vacuum that will surely remind you of Irona, the robot maid from the popular Richie Rich animated TV series from the 1980s, not in terms of appearance (Irona is a beautiful robot maid that looks more human), but certainly in terms of its efficiency.

Puresight System is the official distributor of iRobot products in India. I have been using the Roomba i7 robot vacuum (somewhat steeply priced at Rs 69,900) in various portions of the house—in the drawing room, especially on the carpet that attracts maximum dust and pet hair, in the living rooms, outside verandah and also the often neglected car garage. I have to admit the Roomba i7 impressed me a lot with its efficiency levels. Ideal for homes with pets, it cleans the dirt, dust and pet hair in a splendid manner. Definitely much better than what ordinary humans can do, that too, on a regular basis.

Let me deep-dive into some of the key features of this innovative product. To get started, place the Roomba i7 on the charging station to activate the battery. It has a charge time of 90 minutes, while the battery run time is 75 minutes. The robot uses a small amount of power when it in on the charging station. A solid White Ring light means the robot is fully charged and ready for some action.

You will also need to download the iRobot Home App—with this, you can control when, where, and how your robot cleans, all from your mobile phone. Also, you can enjoy hands-free control with Alexa enabled devices.

Basically, the Roomba i7 is a vacuum cleaner which uses a three stage cleaning system with dual multi-surface rubber brushes and 10x suction to clean different floor surfaces throughout your home. Thanks to its Imprint Smart Mapping technology, it learns your home and knows your kitchen from your living room, giving you total control to choose which rooms are cleaned and when. Like I said, it delivers 10x the suction to clean embedded dirt, debris and pet hair from the floors.

Its dual multi-surface rubber brushes are uniquely designed with rubber treads to hug different floor surfaces, removing everything from small dust to large debris. Brushes adjust and flex to stay in constant contact with carpets and hard floors. It has a threshold clearance of 2 cm, the bin has a volume of 0.4 litre.

Once I set the Roomba i7 into action in the garage, I could really see its utility and efficiency levels. Its three stage cleaning system gets the debris you see, and the dust you don’t. The vacuum’’s high-efficiency filter is made from a special material that captures 99% of mold, pollen, dust mite, dog and cat allergens. Also, it automatically empties the robot’s bin into a disposable bag that holds 30 bins of dirt, dust and hair, so you don’t have to think about vacuuming for some days at a time.

One of the things that I really liked about the robot is that it will automatically explore and clean the area in its intended area of action. When it detects an especially dirty area, it will engage Dirt Detect mode, moving in a forward/backward motion to clean the area more thoroughly. Also, it will return to the charging station at the end of a cleaning job and whenever it needs to recharge.

In my overall assessment, the Roomba i7 came across as a fine piece of equipment, a perfect robotic cleaner for your home and office. I liked the design of the machine, it is elegant and attractive that does not occupy a lot of real estate. Highly recommended for homes with pets.

Estimated street price: Rs 69,900