iQOO Z6 Pro 5G India launch on April 27; Snapdragon 778G 5G chip & 66W fast charging confirmed

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G will be launched in India on April 27, Vivo spin-off iQOO announced today. Xiaomi will launch its high-end phone, the Xiaomi 12 Pro, in the country on the same day. Naming suggests that the iQOO Z6 Pro will be a “pro” version of the iQOO Z6 5G, which was recently launched in India. The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is confirmed to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chip and 66W FlashCharge fast charging. The phone will be priced around Rs 25,000 and will be available on Amazon and iQOO.com.

The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G’s design builds on the iQOO Z6, at least as far as the back panel is concerned. The phone will come in two colourways—black and blue. It will have three camera sensors. We don’t know their resolution yet.

Moving on, the Z6 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G chip and feature a 32923mm2 “flagship VC liquid cooling.” Eagled-eyes readers would be quick to point out that the iQOO Z5 came with the same chip inside. The Z6 Pro is further said to come with support for 66W fast charging—a major step-up from the Z5’s 44W fast charging. The iQOO Z6 meanwhile tops out at 18W.

More details are awaited.

To recall, the vanilla Z6 has a 6.58-inch 1080p+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone supports a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz in game mode. There is a waterdrop-style notch housing a 16MP selfie camera. On the back, there are three cameras—a 50MP main, and two 2MP cameras, one for depth and another for macros.

Under the hood, the Z1 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip. This is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage. The dual-SIM phone runs Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12. Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

The iQOO Z6 5G starts at Rs 15,499 for a version with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. A version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost Rs 16,999. The top-of-the-line model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 17,999.

