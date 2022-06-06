IQOO Z6 Pro 5G: A good choice for your next gaming phone

Display quality, processing power, cameras, battery capacity—these have always been the selection criteria for a mobile phone— now, how fast the phone charges is emerging as an additional determinant. Of course, it is dependent on the size of the battery (larger battery needs more time), charging speed of the phone and the power of the charger you have at your end. The moot point is this: today, customers (especially millennials) want powerful and fast mobile phones that open apps quickly, enable them to create and edit photos and videos, let them run graphics-heavy games, etc.

iQOO’s Z6 Pro 5G is one of the fastest charging phones around. Supported by a 4700mAh battery, the phone’s 66W FlashCharge provides a 1-50% charge in just 18 minutes, 1-70% charge in 28 minutes and a complete 1-100% in just 51 minutes.

Z6 Pro is quite a fast phone too, in terms of overall running. It is powered by the Snapdragon 778 5G Mobile Platform processor with the efficiency of a 6nm processor and Kryo 670 architecture. It sports an FHD+ AMOLED display (6.44-inch) for an immersive visual experience that provides good colour contrast. The display offers 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate for smoother graphics ensuring a lag-free and high-speed gaming experience.

The Z6 Pro features extended RAM 2.0, allowing a smoother user experience even with multiple opened apps in the background with lag-free switching.

This iQOO device is designed for on-the-go gamers with features such as 32923mm2 Flagship VC Liquid Cooling that intelligently senses the heat source and adapts the optimal cooling solution. It is equipped with 4D Game Vibration with Linear Motor that intelligently identifies and adapts the vibration experience for a fast-paced gaming experience. It even comes with the Ultra Game Mode that lets the users switch between the three given modes – Power Saving, Balanced, and Monster Mode, helping them customise the preferences in the form of data including CPU, GPU, memory, battery, etc. Moving on to the cameras, the Z6 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP main camera along with 8MP Wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro camera.

Overall, there’s a lot going for the Z6 Pro. It has a lot of computing power, a great display to enjoy a game’s graphics at their best, a high refresh rate display to keep things smooth, long battery life and abundant tech to juice it up quickly.

SPECIFICATIONS

*Display: 6.44-inch FHD+ display, 90Hz screen refresh rate

*Processor: Octa core, Snapdragon 778G 5G Mobile Platform

* Operating system: Funtouch OS 12, based on Android 12

*Memory & storage: 6/8/12GB RAM, 128/256GB Storage

* Camera: 64MP+8MP+2MP rear, 16MP front camera

*Battery: Li-ion 4700mAh TYP, 66W Flash Charge

* Estimated street price: Rs 23,999 (6GB+128GB), Rs 24,999 (8GB+128GB), Rs 28,999 (12GB+256GB)

