iQOO Z6 Lite with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1, 120Hz display to launch in India on September 14

iQoo will launch the Z6 Lite smartphone in India on September 14. iQoo Z6 Lite will be powered by the newly minted Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC. It is advertised to be the world’s first Snapdragon 4 Gen 1-powered smartphone.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 launch event live streaming: How to watch Apple Far Out 2022 event on September 7 and what to expect

The Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC has achieved a score of 388,486 points in AnTuTu’s benchmark tests, as claimed by iQoo. iQoo Z6 Lite will have an octa core CPU with a maximum clock frequency set at 2 Ghz.

iQoo Z6 Lite specifications, features

iQoo has revealed the full design and a few key specs of the Z6 Lite ahead of launch. The phone will feature a fast 120Hz refresh rate display. It will have a water drop-style notch on the front, where the front camera will be housed.

iQoo Z6 Lite will feature a dual-camera setup on the rear. The rectangular camera bump could be seen slightly protruding from the rear, according to the images released by the company. There is an LED Flash as well.

There are no details on RAM & gaming performance, at the time of writing. The confirmed processor for iQoo Z6 Lite is the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC that has an octa-core CPU with a maximum clock frequency of 2 Ghz. The Z6 Lite is a 5G-ready phone.

Also Read | iPhone 14 launching on September 7: Price, specs and everything else we know so far from rumour mills

The phone is most likely to have a polycarbonate build. On the right side, a volume rocker and power button are placed.

The gaming performance & camera specifications are expected to be released in the coming days leading into the launch.

iQoo will sell the Z6 Lite on Amazon and possibly, its own website. The Z6 series already spawns multiple models. It would be interesting to see how this one is placed in terms of pricing. Stay tuned for more.