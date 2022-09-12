iQOO Z6 Lite 5G launched with Snapdragon 4 Gen 1, 120Hz display: Check price, details

iQoo unveiled the Z6 Lite 5G on Monday. It is advertised to be the world’s first smartphone to come up with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor. The phone is equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate display. The Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC is equipped with a 6nm processor and carries an AnTuTu score of 388,486, as claimed by the company.

iQoo Z6 Lite 5G is priced at Rs 13,999 for 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 15,499 for 6GB+128GB variant.

In terms of camera, the phone features a dual-camera setup on the rear with 50-megapixel primary camera which supports eye autofocus, 2-megapixel macro camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. There is also a Super Night mode which helps capture the perspective with night filters – however, the Super Night mode is available in 6GB model only.

Under the hood, iQoo Z6 Lite 5G houses a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W Fast charge technology. The phone also supports reverse charging.

The phone is equipped with a 6.58-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2408×1080 pixels. Furthermore, the screen is equipped with 120 Hz refresh rate.

iQoo Z6 Lite 5G features Extended RAM 2.0 allowing users to boost the performance of a 6GB RAM to that of an 8GB RAM, as claimed by the company.

iQoo Z6 Lite 5G comes with Ultra Game Mode that lets the users switch between various modes like Power Saving, Balanced, and Monster Mode. The phone also features a 4-component cooling system along with 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate.

The phone weighs 194g and comes in two colour options – Stellar Green and Mystic Night. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G comes with 2.5D flat frame design along with AG matte finish (which is available in Stellar Green colour only).

The sale will begin on Amazon and iQoo e-store on September 14, 2022, 12:15 PM onwards.