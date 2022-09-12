iQOO Z6 Lite 5G: iQOO joins Xiaomi to remove charger in the box with new budget phone

iQOO Z6 5G, which is launching in India today, is the world’s first smartphone with the brand-new Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chip. It is also among the first few phones, in its price range, to ship without a charger in the box.

Qualcomm promises up to 15 percent faster CPU and 10 percent more powerful GPU on the new SoC, which makes it an interesting proposition. To make the package even more appealing, iQOO also guarantees that this phone will get two years of Android updates and three years of monthly security patches. Moreover, you get a fast 120Hz display and 50MP camera in this phone in addition to a massive 5,000mAh battery.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G supports 18W fast charging, too. But, to make full use of that, you’ll need to buy a charger separately. iQOO will sell you one for Rs 399 if you choose to get it along with the phone— which is apparently 67 percent lower as opposed to buying it later— when it goes on sale starting September 14.

The phone starts at Rs 13,999 for 4GB/64GB and Rs 15,499 for 6GB/128GB variant. Adding the charger will bump up the pricing to Rs 14,398 and Rs 15,898, respectively.

The pricing is aggressive, even without the charger, if you consider the complete package and the fact that it’s a 5G phone, also. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 SE, which is essentially a repurposed Redmi Note 10s, is another phone at around the same ballpark price figure to come without a charger in the box. It runs Android 11 out-of-the-box and is 4G-only.

Regardless of the comparisons, it seems just like the headphone jack, the good-old charger is also in line to be phased out sooner rather than later and just like that, you can blame Apple and Samsung for it. Stay tuned for more coverage on the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G including hands-on and full review coming soon.