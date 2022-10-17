IQOO Z6 Lite 5G & Lava Blaze Pro: Smooth & fast with snappy charging

Flagship phones are great with plenty of new features powered by the latest in technology; however, many among these are beyond a regular person’s reach. Thankfully, if you’re on a budget but still want a reliable phone with key things like a good display, regular software updates and capable cameras and battery, there are easy-to-buy mid-rangers available. We look at two such offerings.

IQOO Z6 Lite 5G

A good option in the mid-range category, for the simple reason that it includes everything we want from a phone at this price. For instance, it comes equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor with 6nm technology. This means a slick user interface, fast, smooth and lag-free performance, efficient camera system, etc. There’s 120Hz refresh rate, 5000mAh battery, 50MP rear camera, latest Android 12 version; trust me, it’s rare that you get all of this in the sub-Rs 15,000 segment.

Appearance-wise, the iQOO Z6 Lite has a stylish and slim design. It is 8.25mm thin, and comes with an all-new 2.5D flat frame design with an AG Matte Finish. A touch sampling rate of 240Hz means touch signals are collected every 4.17ms. This makes the display highly accurate, sensitive, lag-free and smooth. It is clear that iQOO has positioned this phone towards power-hungry consumers and gamers. Its faster display should especially appeal to gamers who want a turbocharged performance, but it also adds extra zip to scrolling and swiping, that will be appreciated by all users.

The iQOO Z6 Lite packs a dual camera rear setup featuring a 50MP primary camera, and a 2MP camera. It has a single front camera setup for selfies, featuring an 8MP sensor. Basically, the 50MP Eye Auto Focus Camera is designed to address the out-of-focus issues.

All in all, it remains a strong phone for the price, based on its feature-rich set and pleasing performance.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 6.58-inch FHD+ display

Processor: Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Platform

Operating system: Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12

Memory & storage: 4/6GB RAM, 6/128GB storage

Cameras: 50MP + 2MP rear camera, 8MP front camera

Battery: 5000mAh, 18W fast charge

Estimated street price: Rs 11,499 (4+64GB), Rs 12,999 (6+128GB)

Lava Blaze Pro

The newly launched smartphone Blaze Pro is styled with frosted glass back and has a 6.5-inch 20:9 notch HD display for a fine viewing experience. It packs a good screen resolution with rapid refresh rate. The device is priced at Rs 10,499 and is available in four different colour variants — Glass Green, Glass Orange, Glass Blue and Glass Gold.

Importantly, the Blaze Pro is a fast and reliable phone. It comes equipped with features like Android 12, 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM for storing pictures, videos, and large files. Inside, there is a MediaTek Helio G37 Chipset for smooth and fast performance, a large 5000 mAh battery for long-lasting usage, and a 10W type-C fast charger to fully charge the phone in less time. After all, snappy charging is a key determinant in any phone purchase these days.

There’s a strong camera hardware for the price too. The phone comes with 6X Zoom and 50MP triple rear camera for a good photography experience. An 8MP front camera is adept for taking some fine selfies. Plus, there is a bottom firing speaker, Type C charging, side fingerprint scanner for enhanced security, among others.

Overall, the Blaze Pro remains a good pick if you want a reliable phone with slick user interface.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 6.5-inch IPS HD+ display

Processor: MediaTek G37 octa core processor

Operating system: Android 12

Memory & storage: 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM

Cameras: 50MP AI triple camera (rear), 8MP front camera

Battery: 5000mAh, 10W charger, Type C cable

Estimated street price: Rs 10,499