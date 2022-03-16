iQOO Z6 5G with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 695 chip launched in India: Check price, full specifications

iQOO Z6 5G price in India starts at Rs 15,499.

iQOO Z6 5G was launched in India today, March 16. The phone might seem like a successor to the Z5, which was launched back in September, but actually it’s more like a “lite” version with toned down specs—and 5G—and lower pricing. iQOO Z6 5G price in India starts at Rs 15,499. You get a fast 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip, 50MP triple rear cameras, and 5,000mAh battery. It is also one of the few phones in its class to ship with Android 12.

The iQOO Z6 5G will compete with Redmi Note 11T 5G, Moto G71 5G, Lava Agni 5G, and more.

iQOO Z6 5G India price, availability

The phone will go on sale starting March 22. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

The iQOO Z6 5G starts at Rs 15,499 for a version with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. A version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost Rs 16,999. The top-of-the-line model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 17,999.

The phone will go on sale starting March 22 across Amazon and iQOO e-store.

HDFC Bank card users will be eligible for a Rs 2,000 discount on the iQOO Z6.

iQOO Z6 5G specs, features

The iQOO Z6 5G has an all-plastic body with a subtle gradient matte finish that is smooth to the touch. The sides are flat—this is home to a physical fingerprint scanner also. It will come in Dynamo Black and Chromatic Blue colourways. The phone measures just 8.25mm in thickness and weighs 186g.

On the front, the Z6 has a tall 6.58-inch 1080p+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone supports a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz in game mode. There is a waterdrop-style notch housing a 16MP selfie camera. On the back, there are three cameras—a 50MP main, and two 2MP cameras, one for depth and another for macros.

Under the hood, the Z1 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip. This is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage. The dual-SIM phone runs Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12.

Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

