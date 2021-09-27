iQOO Z5 with 120Hz display and 44W fast charging launched in India, will take on Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G at a price of Rs 23,990

iQOO Z5 starts at Rs 23,990 for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Vivo spin-off brand iQOO launched the iQOO Z5 5G mid-range phone in India on Monday at a starting price of Rs 23,990. It’s a follow-up to the iQOO Z3 and seems geared to take on the upcoming Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G which is set to formally arrive in India on September 29.

Both phones are based on the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 system-on-chip but in all the other areas, the iQOO Z5 5G cruises ahead with a faster display, more RAM and storage, and a bigger battery that can also charge faster in comparison. The iQOO Z3 offered terrific value and the iQOO Z5 builds on it with an even more compelling spec sheet.

iQOO Z5 5G price in India, availability details

The iQOO Z5 starts at Rs 23,990 for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. A version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back by Rs 26,990. The phone will be available for purchase from October 6 across iQOO’s online store and Amazon India.

iQOO Z5 5G specs and features

The iQOO Z5 is getting a big design overhaul over the iQOO Z3 in that it has an updated camera assembly on the back and a hole punch cut-out on the front. The body of the phone is still made of plastic though, which seems fine considering the price. It will come in two colourways— Mystic Space and Arctic Dawn. It has a side-mounted fingerprint reader and facial recognition for biometric authentication.

It also has a bigger screen at 6.67-inch with a fast 120Hz LCD panel and full-HD resolution with support for HDR10 playback.

Under the hood, the iQOO Z5 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. This is non-expandable. The phone supports extended RAM or virtual memory feature. Software inside the phone is Funtouch OS 12 which is based on Android 11.

For photography, the iQOO Z5 has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 64MP main, 8MP ultra wide-angle and another 2MP macro camera. On the front, it has a 16MP camera. The setup is virtually identical to the one on the iQOO Z3.

Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The iQOO Z3 had a smaller battery in comparison but it could top 55W.

