iQoo Z5 gets new ‘Cyber Grid’ colour variant in India: Check what’s new, price, other details

Vivo spin-off iQoo has launched a new ‘Cyber Grid’ colour variant of the iQoo Z5 in India. The new colourway will join the existing Arctic Dawn and Mystic Space flavours to give buyers another option that they could invest in. The spec sheet and everything remain the same. The iQoo Z5 Cyber Grid colour variant will start at Rs 23,990.

Key specifications of iQoo Z5 include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset, a triple rear camera setup, 120Hz refresh rate display, and a 5,000mAh battery with 44W flash charge support.

iQoo Z5 price in India, availability

iQoo Z5 Cyber Grid colour variant is priced at Rs 26,990 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model and Rs 23,990 for the 8GB RAM +128GB storage option.

Customers can book the latest colour variant from iQoo’s website and Amazon. The new model will sit alongside the Arctic Dawn and Mystic Space colour options that have already been available in India since the phone’s launch on September 27.

iQoo Z5 specifications

iQoo Z5 sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio, up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR 10 support.

The handset is powered by Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 and supports dual-SIM slots (Nano). The phone runs on octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC coupled with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM.

The iQoo Z5 packs a triple rear camera setup that comes with 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It has a16-megapixel front camera.

iQoo Z5 includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and has Face Wake facial recognition as well. The phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge fast-charging support.