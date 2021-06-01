iQOO Z3 5G India launch date revealed, Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G and 55W fast charging support confirmed

iQOO Z3 is being billed as India’s first Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G-based phone.

iQOO Z3 5G will be launched in India on June 8, the Vivo spin-off announced on Tuesday. Amazon India, that presumably is one of the sales partners, has separately confirmed a few key hardware details of the phone in question ahead of D-day. One of the big takeaways is that the iQOO Z3 is being billed as India’s first Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G-based phone. It will also come with at least 8GB of RAM and support 55W “FlashCharge” fast charging. The e-commerce website says it will drop more information about the phone including design, display and camera specs in the days to come.

Technically, the iQOO Z3 5G is not a new phone. The phone was initially launched in China in March and basis of all the leaks and now confirmations, it seems iQOO will launch the same iQOO Z3 in India as well. Though, there may be last minute surprises since Vivo—and by extension iQOO—is known to tweak their phones for the Indian market.

Both Snapdragon 768G and 55W fast charging are part of the phone’s spec sheet in China. Additionally, Amazon has also confirmed that the iQOO Z3 will come with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM—same as the China model. This phone, like a lot of recent Vivo and iQOO phones, will also support virtual memory that allows them to utilise up to 3GB of memory from the internal storage (provided it’s available) for when you’re short on RAM.

The iQOO Z3 currently selling in China runs Vivo’s new OriginOS software. This is based on Android 11. It would be interesting to see if iQOO launches the phone in India with the same software or sticks with Funtouch OS like Vivo.

Should it be the same phone, we’re basically looking at a 6.58-inch 1080p LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, 64MP triple rear camera setup, 16MP front camera housed inside a waterdrop-style notch, 4,400mAh battery and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.

Basis of its China pricing, the iQOO Z3 will likely slot below the iQOO 7 and serve as an entry-level model in the company’s India portfolio.