iQOO Z3 5G: A feature-packed mobile phone for tech-savvy youngsters

The phone feels quite sturdy in the hand.

Whether it is a first-time or a replacement purchase, today’s youngsters’ knowledge, research and assessment of the latest gadget in town is fairly evolved, especially when it comes to mobile phones. Having grown up in a fully immersed digital world, they are very discerning buyers too— they want the latest in hardware and software for a great overall experience when it comes to gaming, multitasking, internet browsing, listening to music or watching video, taking photos, etc. Let us not forget, the mobile phone is their preferred device for most activities over the tablet, laptop or desktop.

iQOO, a fast-growing handset brand, seems to have found a sweet spot in this youth-centric market with its products. Recently, we had reviewed iQOO 7 Legend, a well-rounded phone with bright and colourful display, plenty of gaming-focused features and long-lasting battery life. It’s time now to look at its brand new creation—iQOO Z3 with future-ready 5G capabilities. Packed with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G mobile platform, 55W FlashCharge and 64MP AutoFocus Main camera, the Z3 is a feature packed device that comes equipped with 120Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate for a smooth experience.

The Z3 is priced at Rs 19,990 for the 6GB+128GB variant, Rs 20,990 for the 8GB+128 GB variant and Rs 22,990 for the 8GB+256GB variant (our trial unit). The phone is available in two colour options— Ace Black and Cyber Blue. This iQOO device is home to an ultra-responsive screen with a 180Hz Touch Sampling Rate for very fast user input reactivity.

It also features a 120Hz Refresh Rate , DCI-P3 Wide Colour Gamut and HDR 10 technology that culminates in a strikingly colourful and sharp visual display with minimal graphics blur. The phone feels quite sturdy in the hand.

Thanks to the Qualcomm 768G processor, consumers can experience top-notch immersive mobile gaming, vivid graphics, seamless multimedia animations and impressive photography or videography footage. Seriously, you can pile on as many tasks and simultaneously run apps as you like, the iQOO Z3 keeps them going smoothly and efficiently and proves itself to be up to the challenge. On the battery front, it is packed with a 4,400 mAh (TYP) battery to endure an entire day of usage, combined with 55W FlashCharge technology. Basically, the device can charge up to 50% in just 19 minutes and users can fully charge their device in just 50 minutes.

Long periods of gaming can generate a lot of internal heat in a mobile device. Towards this, the iQOO Z3 contains a Five-Layer Liquid Cooling System, comprising a liquid cooling pipe, 5814mm graphite layer sheet, cooling copper foil, thermal gel and six temperature sensors. With this, the phone can accurately seek out the heat source and intelligently apply an optimal cooling solution to reduce core temperature by 10 degrees when necessary.

On the camera front, the iQOO Z3 is outfitted with an impressive 64MP triple rear camera; there’s a 64MP main camera supported by GW3 sensor and f/1.79 aperture, which offers good picture quality for all scenarios. The phone also has an 8MP lense for 120 degree wider view and a super macro lens to capture 4cm closeup shots. The main camera supports 4K video shooting at 60fps which can be combined with Movie Mode for 2.35:1 wide screen recording with diverse movie style filters.

Key takeaways: The iQOO Z3 is certainly a good looking, nice feeling, and a premium-styled device in its price range. It is smart, stylish and ultra-fast. With its 6.58-inch 120Hz LCD display, all your videos and pictures will sparkle with detail and clarity. The phone has a good camera set up, the device is quite breezy with fluid performance, gaming is top-notch too; it is proficient at running some of the most demanding games without a hitch.

Overall, a great choice for tech-savvy youngsters.

Display: 6.58-inch 120Hz LCD display

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G Mobile Platform

Operating system: Android 11 (Funtouch OS 11.1)

Memory & storage: 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB

Camera: 64MP Main Camera + 8MP Wide-Angle Camera + 2MP Macro Camera, 16MP Front Camera

Battery: 4400mAh, 55W Flash Charge

Estimated street price: Rs 19,990 (6GB+128GB), Rs 20,990 (8GB+128GB), Rs 22,990 (8GB+256GB)