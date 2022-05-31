iQOO Neo 6 with Snapdragon 870, 80W fast charging launched in India: Check price, full specs

iQOO Neo 6 was launched in India on Tuesday, May 31. This is iQOO’s first “Neo” series phone to launch in India. The version coming to India is slightly different from its Chinese counterpart. While the Neo 6 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in China, in India, iQOO is launching the same phone with a Snapdragon 870 chip. iQOO Neo 6 price in India starts at Rs 29,999. It will be available starting May 31 itself.

The Vivo spin-off is also launching the iQOO Cooling Back Clip and iQOO Finger Sleeves gaming accessories alongside the Neo 6. The cooling back clip is priced at Rs 2,499. The finger sleeves will retail for Rs 249.

IQOO NEO 6 SPECS, FEATURES

iQOO Neo 6 has a 6.62-inch 1080p E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cutout. This houses a 16MP selfie camera. You get up to 1200Hz instant and 360Hz touch sampling rate and native support for HDR10+ playback. Biometrics are handled by an optical in-screen fingerprint reader.

Under the hood, the Neo 6 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip. This is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. This is not expandable. Software is Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12. Vivo is promising two years of Android and three years of monthly security updates.

For photography, the phone has a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP OIS main, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro camera.

Rounding off the package is a 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

IQOO NEO 6 PRICE IN INDIA, AVAILABILITY

Neo 6 starts at Rs 29,999 for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. A version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back by Rs 33,999. It will be available starting May 31, from Amazon and iQOO e-store.

For a limited period—until June 5 –iQOO will offer a cashback of Rs 3,000 to ICICI Bank card users.

