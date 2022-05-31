iQOO Neo 6 versus Motorola Edge 30 versus Realme GT 2 versus Samsung Galaxy A53: Prices, specs compared

iQOO Neo 6 has been launched in India. This is the first “Neo” branded iQOO phone to launch in the country. The Neo 6 has a fast 120Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 chip, 64MP triple rear cameras, and 80W fast charging. iQOO Neo 6 price in India starts at Rs 29,999. At its price, the phone will compete with the likes of Motorola Edge 30, Realme GT 2, and Samsung Galaxy A53 to name a few.

Here, we pit the four phones against each other and see how they stack up against each other:

Design: iQOO Neo 6 and Samsung’s Galaxy A53 are made of plastic. Motorola Edge 30 has a back made of acrylic glass or polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA). Two of the Realme GT 2 variants, called Paper Green and Paper White, are made using a bio-polymer material by SABIC. The phone also comes in a more regular steel black colourway with a frosted glass back. The Galaxy A53 is IP67-rated. The Edge 30 has a water-repellent design (IP52). iQOO 6 and Realme GT 2, both, don’t have any ingress protection.

Display: iQOO Neo 6 has a 6.62-inch 1080p E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cutout. The Moto Edge 30 has a 6.5-inch 10-bit pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and hole punch cutout. Both phones have native support for HDR10+ playback. The Edge 30 has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 screen protection while iQOO doesn’t mention any. The Realme GT 2 has a 6.62-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and hole punch cut-out. The A53 has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080p resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and hole punch cut-out. Both get Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. All the four phones come with an in-screen fingerprint reader.

Processor: iQOO Neo 6 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, Realme GT 2 by a Snapdragon 888, Motorola Edge 30 by a Snapdragon 778G Plus, while the Samsung Galaxy A53 has an Exynos 1280 chip.

RAM, Storage: iQOO Neo 6 is available with 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB trims. Motorola Edge 30 comes in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB trims. Realme GT 2 comes in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB trims. Samsung Galaxy A52 is available in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB trims. Only the A53 supports expandable storage.

Software: The A53 runs One UI 4.1 which is based on Android 12. It is eligible for 4 major OS and 5 years of security updates. iQOO Neo 6 runs Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12. Vivo is promising two years of Android and three years of monthly security updates. Realme GT 2 runs Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12. The Moto Edge 30 runs Android 12 with Motorola’s custom My UX chops on top. The phone will get two major OS updates (Android 13 and 14) and up to three years of security updates, Motorola has confirmed.

Rear camera setup: iQOO Neo 9 has a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP OIS main (Samsung GW1), 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro camera. The GT 2 has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main (Sony IMX 766 sensor), 50MP ultrawide-angle (Samsung JN1 sensor), and another 4cm macro camera. The A53 has a 64MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture and OIS. This is paired with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera and two 5MP cameras, one for macros and another for portraits. The Edge 30 has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main sensor with optically stabilised lens, another 50MP ultrawide, and 2MP depth sensor.

Front camera: Samsung Galaxy A53 and Motorola Edge 30 have a 32MP front camera. Realme GT 2 and iQOO Neo 9 have a 16MP front camera.

Battery capacity, fast charging: iQOO 9 Pro has a 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast charging. The Realme5,000mAh battery with 65W fast wired charging. The Moto Edge 30 has a 4,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The A53 comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. Samsung doesn’t bundle any charger in the box.

Prices in India: Neo 6 starts at Rs 29,999 for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. A version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back by Rs 33,999. The Moto Edge 30 starts at Rs 27,999 for a version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. You can also get it with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs 29,999. The GT 2 price starts at Rs 34,999 for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The top-end 12GB/256GB GT 2 model will set you back by Rs 38,999. The Galaxy A53 5G price in India starts at Rs 34,499 for 6GB/128GB going up to Rs 35,999 for 8GB/128GB.

