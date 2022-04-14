iQOO Neo 6 launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, 80W fast charging: Check price, full specifications

iQOO Neo 6 has officially been launched in China. This is a flagship phone through and through with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, fast 120Hz AMOLED display, and 80W fast charging. The iQOO Neo 6 is a China-only affair for now with no word on global availability at the time of writing. iQOO Neo 6 price in India starts at CNY 2,799 which roughly translates to Rs 33,500.

Speaking of specs, the iQOO Neo 6 has a 6.62-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate and 1,200Hz touch sampling. There is a hold punch cut-out at the centre housing a 16MP selfie camera.

Under the hood, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip which is paired with up to 12GB and up to 256GB storage. Software is Android 12-based OriginOS. Fuelling the package is a 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging baked-in.

For photography, the phone has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 64MP main (with OIS), 12MP ultrawide-angle, and another 2MP depth sensor.

iQOO Neo 6 price in China starts at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs 33,500) for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. A version with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 35,900). Th top-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back by CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs 39,500). It will be available starting April 20. Global availability and pricing are yet to be announced.

