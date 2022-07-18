iQOO Neo 6 gets new Maverick Orange colour variant in India: Check price, full specs

iQOO is launching a new Maverick Orange colour variant of the iQOO Neo 6 in India ahead of the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale. iQOO Neo 6 Maverick Orange will be available with only 12GB RAM and 256GB storage at a price of Rs 33,999. iQOO Neo 6 (review) was previously available in Cyber Rage and Dark Nova colourways.

IQOO NEO 6 MAVERICK ORANGE PRICE IN INDIA, AVAILABILITY

The Maverick Orange colour variant of the iQOO Neo 6 will be available for Rs 33,999 for the sole version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It will go on sale starting from July 23 across iQOO e-store and Amazon during Amazon Prime Day event.

IQOO NEO 6 MAVERICK ORANGE SPECS, FEATURES

iQOO Neo 6 comes with a 6.62-inch 1080p E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cutout. This houses a 16MP selfie camera. You get up to 1200Hz instant and 360Hz touch sampling rate and native support for HDR10+ playback in this phone. Biometrics are handled by an optical in-screen fingerprint reader.

Under the hood, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip. This is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. This is not expandable. The phone runs Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 software. Vivo is promising two years of Android and three years of monthly security updates.

For photography, the Neo 6 has a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP OIS main, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro camera.

Rounding off the package is a 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

We recently reviewed the iQOO Neo 6 and found it to be a no-brainer gaming phone that also delivers great value. Be sure to check out our full review here.