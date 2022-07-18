scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

iQOO Neo 6 gets new Maverick Orange colour variant in India: Check price, full specs

iQOO Neo 6 Maverick Orange will be available with only 12GB RAM and 256GB storage at a price of Rs 33,999.

Written by FE Tech Desk
iQOO Neo 6 Orange
It will go on sale starting from July 23.

iQOO is launching a new Maverick Orange colour variant of the iQOO Neo 6 in India ahead of the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale. iQOO Neo 6 Maverick Orange will be available with only 12GB RAM and 256GB storage at a price of Rs 33,999. iQOO Neo 6 (review) was previously available in Cyber Rage and Dark Nova colourways.

IQOO NEO 6 MAVERICK ORANGE PRICE IN INDIA, AVAILABILITY

The Maverick Orange colour variant of the iQOO Neo 6 will be available for Rs 33,999 for the sole version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It will go on sale starting from July 23 across iQOO e-store and Amazon during Amazon Prime Day event.

IQOO NEO 6 MAVERICK ORANGE SPECS, FEATURES

iQOO Neo 6 comes with a 6.62-inch 1080p E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cutout. This houses a 16MP selfie camera. You get up to 1200Hz instant and 360Hz touch sampling rate and native support for HDR10+ playback in this phone. Biometrics are handled by an optical in-screen fingerprint reader.

Also Read

Under the hood, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip. This is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. This is not expandable. The phone runs Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 software. Vivo is promising two years of Android and three years of monthly security updates.

For photography, the Neo 6 has a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP OIS main, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro camera.

Rounding off the package is a 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast charging. 

We recently reviewed the iQOO Neo 6 and found it to be a no-brainer gaming phone that also delivers great value. Be sure to check out our full review here.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In Technology