iQOO Neo 5S, Neo 5 SE launched with OriginOS Ocean software, triple cameras: Specs, price, other details

Vivo spin-off iQOO has launched the iQOO Neo 5S and Neo 5 SE phones in China. Both phones pack fast refresh rate displays, Qualcomm Snapdragon 800-series chips, OriginOS Ocean software, triple rear cameras, and 4,500mAh batteries with fast charging support. They’re exclusive to China, at the time of writing, with no word on global availability.

iQOO Neo 5S, Neo 5 SE prices, availability

The iQOO Neo 5S starts at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs 32,000) for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will also come in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB configurations for CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs 34,400) and CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs 38,000). The Neo 5S will go on sale in China from December 24—pre-orders are now open.

The iQOO Neo 5 SE meanwhile starts at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs 26,000) for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will also come in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB configurations for CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs 28,500) and CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs 31,000). The Neo 5 SE will go on sale in China from December 28—pre-orders are now open.

iQOO Neo 5S, Neo 5 SE specs, features

The Neo 5S, which is the more powerful of the two new phones, has a 6.62-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out. Under the hood, it packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage. Software is Android 11-based OriginOS Ocean. The phone further comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 66W fast charging. There is dedicated cooling in this phone.

For photography, the Neo 5S has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 48MP main, 13MP ultra-wide, and another 2MP macro shooter. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera.

The Neo 5 SE, on the other hand, comes with a 6.67-inch 1080p LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out. It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip paired with up to 12GB LPDDRX4 RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage. It runs the same OriginOS Ocean software as the Neo 5S. It also has the same sized battery though fast charging tops out at 55W.

For photography, the Neo 5 SE has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, and another 2MP macro shooter. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera.