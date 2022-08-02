iQOO 9T with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 launched in India; will take on OnePlus 10T at a price of Rs 49,999

iQOO, today, launched iQOO 9T 5G in India. This is a performance-oriented phone with Qualcomm’s brand-new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip and whopping 120W fast charging support. iQOO has also thrown in a fast 120Hz E5 AMOLED display and Vivo’s custom V1 Plus chip in to the mix that helps speed up frame rate in compatible games in addition to bringing real-time extreme night vision to the phone’s competitive triple camera setup. You also get stereo speakers and a powerful dual X-axis linear motor. iQOO 9T price in India starts at Rs 49,999.

iQOO 9T will straight up take on the OnePlus 10T 5G that’s launching in India a day later, on August 3. The OnePlus 10T will, also, come with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon chip and faster 150W wired charging.

IQOO 9T 5G PRICE IN INDIA, AVAILABILITY

iQOO 9T will come in two configurations. While the 8GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs 49,999, a model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will set buyers back by Rs 54,999.

Promotional offers include a Rs 4,000 discount for ICICI Bank customers and an exchange value of Rs 7,000 for existing iQOO users and Rs 5,000 for non-iQOO users. No-cost EMI for up to 12 months will also be available.

The phone is going on sale starting today, August 2, itself on the iQOO e-store. It will be available, also, on Amazon starting from August 4.

IQOO 9T 5G SPECS, FEATURES

iQOO 9T has a 6.78-inch 1080p resolution E5 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling, and hole punch cut-out. iQOO is using a 10bit panel with peak brightness of 1500nits. It supports HDR10+ playback. Biometrics are handled by an optical fingerprint scanner.

The phone is equipped with Vivo’s V1 Plus “Intelligent Display chip” that’s said to optimise colours and offer 90 FPS gameplay on 60 FPS games through interpolation.

Under the hood, the iQOO 9T has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. This is not expandable. Powering the phone is a 4,700mAh battery life with 120W “FlashCharge”.

iQOO 9T has three cameras on the back—a 50MP main (Samsung GN5 sensor) with optical image stabilisation, 13MP ultrawide, and another 12MP portrait shooter. On the front, it has a 16MP camera.

Rounding off the package are vapour chamber liquid cooling, X-axis linear motor, and support for nine 5G bands.

The phone is made of glass and metal and comes in two colourways— Legend and Alpha.