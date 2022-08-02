iQOO 9T versus iQOO 9 Pro versus OnePlus 10 Pro: Prices in India, specs, and features compared

iQOO 9T 5G, that is launching in India today, borrows a lot from the excellent iQOO 9 Pro (review) and adds a bit of extra horsepower for those who’d probably want it. iQOO, a Vivo spin-off, has basically beaten OnePlus to the punch by launching India’s first commercially available Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip-powered phone. The OnePlus 10T, that’s set to launch a day later, on August 3, will use the same chip.

Since the iQOO 9T has a lot of familiar hardware, we chose to pit it against the iQOO 10 Pro to see exactly how the two phones stack up. To be clear, the iQOO 10 Pro, despite having the older Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, remains iQOO’s default flagship phone in India at the time of writing. The iQOO 9T is obviously gunning for more raw power but there’s more it than just that as we will find out in the course of this comparison. We’re also throwing the OnePlus 10 Pro (review) into the mix for a little more diversity.

So, without further ado, here’s a quick look at iQOO 9T, iQOO 9 Pro and OnePlus 10 Pro— prices, specs, features and everything else you need to know about them.

DESIGN: All the three phones have a glass back and metal frame. The OnePlus 10 Pro uses Corning Gorilla Glass 5. iQOO doesn’t mention the type of glass it uses in the 9T and 9 Pro. None of these phones has any ingress protection. You don’t get a headphone jack and storage expansion slot either.

DISPLAY: OnePlus 10 Pro has a 6.7-inch 1440p 10-bit AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. OnePlus uses a second generation LTPO panel in the phone that entails faster switching – between 1Hz-120Hz – depending on available content. The screen also features dual colour calibration for better accuracy and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Biometrics are handled by an optical in-display fingerprint scanner. iQOO 9 Pro has a 6.78-inch 1440p resolution E5 AMOLED display with an adaptive-LTPO 2.0-120Hz refresh rate. iQOO also uses a 10bit panel with peak brightness of 1500nits. It supports HDR10+ playback. Biometrics are handled by a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. iQOO 9T has a 6.78-inch 1080p resolution E5 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. iQOO is using a 10bit panel with peak brightness of 1500nits here, same as the Pro model. It supports HDR10+ playback, too. Biometrics are handled by an optical fingerprint scanner. This, by the way, happens to be the first iQOO phone to come with Vivo’s custom V1 Plus chip that promises enhanced gaming and real-time extreme night vision photography in the iQOO 9T.

PROCESSOR: iQOO 9T has the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip while the iQOO 9 Pro and OnePlus 10 Pro come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

RAM, STORAGE: All the three phones come with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage.

BATTERY CAPACITY, FAST CHARGING: Both iQOO 9T and iQOO 9 Pro come with a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging. iQOO 9 Pro supports 50W fast wireless charging, too. OnePlus 10 Pro has a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast wired and 50W wireless charging.

REAR CAMERA SETUP: The OnePlus 10 Pro has a triple camera setup on the rear with 48MP main (Sony IMX789 sensor) with OIS, 50MP 150-degree ultrawide, and another 8MP telephoto/portrait camera. The phone comes with Hasselblad tuning. iQOO 9 Pro has three cameras on the back—a 50MP main (Samsung GN5 sensor) with gimbal stabilisation, 50MP 120-degree ultrawide, and another 16MP portrait shooter. iQOO 9T also has a triple camera setup with a 50MP main (Samsung GN5 sensor) with optical image stabilisation, 13MP ultrawide, and another 12MP portrait shooter.

FRONT CAMERA: iQOO 9T and iQOO 9 Pro, both, have a 16MP camera on the front while the OnePlus 10 Pro carries a 32MP selfie shooter.

PRICES IN INDIA: iQOO 9T will come in two configurations. While the 8GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs 49,999, a model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will set buyers back by Rs 54,999. iQOO 9 Pro is available in the same configurations with the 8GB/128GB variant priced at Rs 64,990 and 12GB/256GB at Rs 69,990. OnePlus 10 Pro starts at Rs 66,999 for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. A version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for Rs 71,999.