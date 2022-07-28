iQOO 9T price in India out already: All you need to know about the OnePlus 10T rival

iQOO 9T price in India has been revealed albeit not in the way one would have imagined. Instead of the brand announcing it, we’re getting to know the phone’s pricing through “several” unboxing videos on YouTube. As per the videos, the iQOO 9T will start at a price of Rs 49,999. That’s competitive pricing for a high-end flagship phone with Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. But would it be enough to worry OnePlus that’s set to launch its competing phone, OnePlus 10T, just a day after on August 3, is something only time will tell.

Unboxing videos from popular channels including Trakin Tech and Tech Burner are out on YouTube days ahead of the phone’s official launch on August 2, revealing not just key specifics on hardware but also pricing and availability. The iQOO 9T is said to come in two configurations. While the 8GB/128GB variant will apparently cost Rs 49,999, a model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will set buyers back by Rs 54,999. The phone will go on sale on launch day itself, starting 12:30pm, from Amazon.

iQOO is also said to be planning some promotional offers including a Rs 4,000 discount for ICICI Bank customers and an exchange value of Rs 7,000 for existing iQOO users and Rs 5,000 for non-iQOO users. No-cost EMI for up to 12 months will also be available.

Basis of everything we know about the iQOO 9T so far, it’s safe to assume that it would be a rebranded iQOO 10. Spec-wise, we’re looking at a 6.78-inch E5 AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is already confirmed to get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, just like the iQOO 10. For photography, we would be looking at a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main, 13MP ultrawide, and 12MP telephoto, and a 16MP selfie shooter. Rounding off the package would be a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast charging. Watch this space for more.