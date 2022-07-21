iQOO 9T India launch on August 2; will take on OnePlus 10T with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, Vivo V1+ camera chip

iQOO 9T launch in India is set for August 2, iQOO announced today. The reveal comes just hours after OnePlus announced the launch date for its OnePlus 10T in India, which is set a day later on August 3. For those unaware, the iQOO 9T and OnePlus 10T are competing flagship devices with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 at their helm. Today’s announcement obviously means that iQOO would eventually end up becoming the first brand to launch a phone with the chip in question in India.

iQOO 9T will technically be the fourth addition to iQOO’s fantastic iQOO 9 series in India. iQOO has confirmed that it will come with a slightly upgraded design scheme and new hardware including Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and Vivo’s custom V1+ camera chip. The phone seems more like a step-up to the iQOO 9 Pro (review) and not the standard iQOO 9.

Basis of the design render shared by iQOO, it appears the iQOO 9T will be a rebranded iQOO 10 from China but we’ll see.

iQOO is continuing its partnership with BMW M Motorsport and so one of the models of the iQOO 9T will come in white and feature BMW M’s iconic tri-colour racing stripes logo on the back. It should be called the Legend edition. The camera assembly has been tweaked a bit with iQOO adding a second layer of what appears to be a Kevlar-like finish surrounding the phone’s three sensors. This gives the iQOO 9T a distinct dual tone look. The phone will also be available in black.

IQOO 9T EXPECTED SPECS, FEATURES

Should the iQOO 9T have hardware similar to the iQOO 10, we would basically be looking at a 6.78-inch E5 AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is already confirmed to get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, just like the iQOO 10. For photography, we would be looking at a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main, 13MP ultrawide, and 12MP telephoto, and a 16MP selfie shooter. Rounding off the package would be a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast charging.