iQOO 9T coming soon to India; Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, Vivo V1+ camera chip in tow

iQOO is set to add a fourth member to its fantastic iQOO 9 series in India soon. The phone in question will be called the iQOO 9T, and by the looks of it, it will have a slightly upgraded design scheme and new hardware including Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and Vivo’s custom V1+ camera chip. The iQOO 9T seems more like a step-up to the iQOO 9 Pro (review) and not the standard iQOO 9. iQOO is yet to reveal the exact date of iQOO 9T launch in India at the time of writing.

Basis of the design render shared by iQOO, it appears the iQOO 9T will be similar to the upcoming iQOO 10, that’s set to launch in China on July 19 alongside the iQOO 10 Pro, in more ways than one. The design seems almost identical.

iQOO is continuing its partnership with BMW M Motorsport, the BMW AG subsidiary known for its high-performance cars and so one of the models of the iQOO 9T will come in white and features BMW M’s iconic tri-colour racing stripes logo on the back. It should be called the Legend edition. The camera assembly has been tweaked a bit with iQOO adding a second layer of what appears to be a Kevlar-like finish surrounding the phone’s three sensors. This would give the iQOO 9T a distinct dual tone look.

The camera specs haven’t been shared yet but the iQOO 9T is confirmed to get Vivo’s V1+ camera chip. Also, it would support up to 20x zoom, likely digital. Under the hood, it’s all but confirmed to get the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. The iQOO 9 Pro, for reference, has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 inside.

Rumoured specs of the iQOO 9T include a Samsung E5 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 120W fast charging. Stay tuned for more.