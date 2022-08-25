IQOO 9T 5G: A good choice for gamers

IQOO is steadily climbing up the popularity charts on the back of its tempting offerings — its smartphones are sturdy and specs-heavy with a distinct focus on gamers. We take a look at the company’s latest flagship: iQOO 9T 5G, available in two colour options — Legend and Alpha and priced at Rs 45,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and `50,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant.

The all-new iQOO 9T is powered with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile processor with the efficiency of a 4nm processor, which enables super smooth and fluid performance. Basically, there is one chip for performance and one for gaming and camera. This is the dedicated V1+ chip, an intelligent display chip that increases the frame rate and optimises colours so that every gamer can enjoy a higher frame rate and richer colours. Noise reduction helps in real-time extreme night vision for clicking pictures at night and also helps in frame interpolation to shoot videos at night.

The phone is supported with 120W FlashCharge technology for the 4700mAh battery that ensures full charge in just 20 minutes. Switched on, you get to experience a seamless, smooth and realistic screen with 17.22cm (6.78-inch) 120Hz E5 AMOLED display that can reach a peak brightness of 1500 nits with HDR10+ certification. Power consumption of E5 AMOLED is 25% less than that of E4 AMOLED.

As mentioned earlier, this phone is gaming focused; it comes equipped with solid gaming features such as Full-Sensory Gaming Control for power gaming that provides a more ergonomic and smooth gaming experience to the gamers. The full sensory control system includes the In-Display Dual Monster Touch, Dual X-Axis Linear Motor and Dual Stereo Speaker.

The In-Display Dual Monster Touch enables faster and more ergonomic gaming, allowing two fingers to accomplish what four fingers previously could in games such as Call of Duty, etc. The Dual X-axis Linear Motor present on the left and right sides of the device helps achieve dynamic 4D vibration. This vibration can simulate actions across many gaming or entertainment scenarios to make the experience even more realistic. The Dual Stereo Speaker provides a good surround sound, ensuring a stronger, more balanced stereo sound effect by which users can easily identify location in gaming scenarios.

The iQOO 9T has a triple camera setup comprising a 50MP ISOCELL GN5 sensor with OIS which works alongside a 13MP ultra-wide shooter and a 12MP portrait lens. There’s a 16MP selfie camera as well, which clicks portraits with accurate colours. All in all, photos taken in decent light are quite good with great clarity, it has good low-light performance as well.

I liked the iQOO 9T for its speedy performance, there is no lag whatsoever. Apps open at lightning speed, the phone has one of the best-looking displays. Overall, if you’re keen on a good gaming phone with great cameras and screen without spending a fortune, then this one’s the right pick.

SPECIFICATIONS

* Display: 6.78-inch FHD+, 2400 x 1080 resolution

* Processor: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform

* Operating system: Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12

* Memory & storage: 8/12GB RAM, 128/256GB storage

* Camera: 50MP+13MP+12MP (rear), 16MP front camera

* Battery: 4700mAh, 120W FlashCharge technology

* Estimated street price: Rs 45,999 (8+128GB), Rs 50,999 (12+256GB)