iQOO 9 Pro versus iQOO 9 versus iQOO 9 SE: Prices, features compared

The iQOO 9 Pro is the most powerful phone that iQOO has ever made.

Written by FE Online
iQOO 9 series

iQOO has launched the iQOO 9 series in India. There are three models—iQOO 9 Pro, iQOO 9, and iQOO 9 SE. The iQOO 9 Pro price in India starts at Rs 64,990, the iQOO 9 at Rs 42,990, while the iQOO 9 SE will be available at a starting price of Rs 33,990. The iQOO 9 Pro, iQOO 9, and iQOO 9 SE are gaming phones, largely, but they have some very powerful camera hardware, too, with the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro getting gimbal stabilisation.

iQOO has ever made. It has an LTPO display, Qualcomm's latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, 50MP triple rear cameras, and 120W fast wired and 50W wireless charging. Clearly, this is a flagship phone that's set to compete with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the likes of OnePlus 10 Pro (if OnePlus brings it to India anytime soon). The iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 SE try to offer iQOO 9 Pro-like hardware and features at relatively more accessible prices. We take a closer look.

iQOO 9 Pro versus iQOO 9 versus iQOO 9 SE: Every difference that you wanted to know

Display: The iQOO 9 Pro has a 6.78-inch 1440p or 2K resolution E5 AMOLED display with an adaptive—LTPO 2.0—120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling, and hole punch cut-out. iQOO is using a 10bit panel with peak brightness of 1500nits. It supports HDR10+ playback. The iQOO 9 has a 6.56-inch 1080p resolution AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate (non-LTPO), 300Hz touch sampling, and hole punch cut-out. This one also gets a 10bit panel in addition to in-display “Monster Touch” that lets you divide the screen into left and right areas with L and R keys for in-game control mapping. The iQOO 9 SE meanwhile has a 6.62-inch 1080p resolution AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate (non-LTPO), 300Hz touch sampling, and hole punch cut-out.

Biometrics: The iQOO 9 Pro has an ultrasonic fingerprint reader. The iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 SE have an optical fingerprint reader.

Processor: The iQOO 9 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. The iQOO 9 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ chip. The iQOO 9 SE is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip.

RAM, Storage: iQOO 9 Pro will be available in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB, iQOO 9 will come in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB, and iQOO 9 SE will be available in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configurations.

Speakers: All the three phones have dual stereo speakers.

Rear cameras: The iQOO 9 Pro has three cameras on the back—a 50MP main (Samsung GN5 sensor) with gimbal stabilisation, 50MP 120-degree “fisheye” ultrawide, and another 16MP portrait shooter. The iQOO 9 also has three cameras—a 48MP main (Sony IMX598 sensor) with gimbal stabilisation, 13MP 120-degree field of view ultrawide that also doubles as a macro, and another 13MP portrait shooter. The iQOO 9 SE has a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP main (Sony IMX598 sensor) with OIS, 13MP 120-degree field of view ultrawide that also doubles as a macro, and another 2MP mono.

Battery: The iQOO 9 Pro has a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging. The phone also supports 50W fast wireless charging. The iQOO 9 has a 4,350mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging. The iQOO 9 SE meanwhile has a 4,500mAh battery with 66W fast wired charging.

Design: The iQOO 9 Pro will come in Legend and Dark Cruise colourways, the iQOO 9 in Legend and Alpha, while the iQOO 9 SE will come in Sunset Sierra and Space Fusion.

Prices: iQOO 9 Pro starts at Rs 64,990 for a version with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. A model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will sell for Rs 69,990. The iQOO 9 starts at Rs 42,990 for 8GB/128GB going all the way to Rs 46,990 for 12GB/256GB. The iQOO 9 SE meanwhile has a starting price of Rs 33,990 for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage while a model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back by Rs 37,990.

