iQOO 9 Pro, iQOO 9, iQOO 9 SE launched in India: Check prices, full specifications

Vivo spin-off brand iQOO launched the iQOO 9 Pro, iQOO 9, and iQOO 9 SE in India today, February 23. The iQOO 9 Pro and iQOO 9 are follow-ups to the iQOO 7 Legend and iQOO 7 from last year. The iQOO 9 SE meanwhile serves as the entry-point to iQOO 9 series as iQOO tries to bring iQOO 9 Pro and iQOO 9-like hardware and features to a relatively more accessible price point.

iQOO 9 SE price in India starts at Rs 33,990. The iQOO 9 starts at Rs 42,990, while the iQOO 9 Pro, which is the most powerful phone that iQOO has ever made, will set you back by Rs 64,990 at least.

iQOO is continuing its collaboration with BMW M Motorsport, a BMW AG subsidiary known for its high-performance cars. One of the models of the iQOO 9 Pro and iQOO 9—called Legend— comes in white and features BMW M’s iconic tri-colour racing stripes logo engraved with the slogan “Fascination meets innovation.” The iQOO 9 SE skips this for obvious reasons.

iQOO 9 Pro, iQOO 9, iQOO 9 SE India prices, availability

iQOO 9 Pro will be available in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB, iQOO 9 will come in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB, and iQOO 9 SE will be available in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configurations. Here are the prices:

— iQOO 9 Pro: Rs 64,990 (8GB/256GB), Rs 69,990 (12GB/256GB)

— iQOO 9: Rs 42,990 (8GB/128GB), Rs 46,990 (12GB/256GB)

— iQOO 9 SE: Rs 33,990 (8GB/128GB), Rs 37,990 (12GB/256GB)

The iQOO 9 Pro will come in Legend and Dark Cruise colourways, the iQOO 9 in Legend and Alpha, while the iQOO 9 SE will come in Sunset Sierra and Space Fusion.

Pre-orders for iQOO 9 Pro start February 23 on Amazon India. ICICI Bank credit card users will be eligible for Rs 6,000 discount. The iQOO 9 pre-orders start on the same day and ICICI Bank credit users will be eligible for Rs 4,000 discount. Pre-orders for iQOO 9 SE start March 2, again on Amazon India. ICICI Bank credit card users will be eligible for Rs 3,000 discount.

iQOO is also launching a Bluetooth gamepad accessory for Rs 2,999 and 50W wireless charger for Rs 4,499 alongside the iQOO 9 series.

iQOO 9 series specs and features

iQOO 9 Pro, iQOO 9, and iQOO 9 SE all come with fast 120Hz displays, flagship-grade Qualcomm chips with UFS3.1 storage and “extended RAM 2.0”, Android 12 software, and dual stereo speakers. If it wasn’t clear already, these are gaming phones, primarily, though they also come with impressive camera hardware with the iQOO 9 Pro and iQOO 9 also including gimbal stabilisation.

iQOO 9 Pro

iQOO 9 Pro specs | The iQOO 9 Pro has a 6.78-inch 1440p or 2K resolution E5 AMOLED display with an adaptive—LTPO 2.0—120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling, and hole punch cut-out. iQOO is using a 10bit panel with peak brightness of 1500nits. It supports HDR10+ playback. Biometrics are handled by a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

There is an “Intelligent Display chip” inside this phone that’s said to optimise colours and offer 90 FPS gameplay on 60 FPS games through interpolation.

Under the hood, the iQOO 9 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage. This is not expandable. Powering the phone is a 4,700mAh battery life with 120W “FlashCharge”. iQOO claims you will be able to charge the phone up to 50 percent in just eight minutes using the bundled fast charging brick and cable. A full charge takes only twenty minutes, the company says. The phone supports 50W fast wireless charging, too.

The iQOO 9 Pro has three cameras on the back—a 50MP main (Samsung GN5 sensor) with gimbal stabilisation, 50MP 120-degree “fisheye” ultrawide, and another 16MP portrait shooter.

Rounding off the package are vapour chamber liquid cooling, X-axis linear motor, and support for 14 5G bands.

iQOO 9

iQOO 9 specs | The iQOO 9 has a 6.56-inch 1080p resolution AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate (non-LTPO), 300Hz touch sampling, and hole punch cut-out. This one also gets a 10bit panel. Biometrics are handled by an optical fingerprint reader.

You get the same Intelligent Display chip for frame rate interpolation in supported games here as well. The iQOO 9 also gets in-display “Monster Touch” that lets you divide the screen into left and right areas with L and R keys for in-game control mapping.

Moving on, the iQOO 9 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ chip with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage. This is not expandable. Powering the phone is a 4,350mAh battery life with 120W fast wired charging. iQOO claims you will be able to charge the phone up to 50 percent in just six minutes using the bundled fast charging brick and cable. A full charge takes only eighteen minutes, the company says.

It has three cameras on the back—a 48MP main (Sony IMX598 sensor) with gimbal stabilisation, 13MP 120-degree field of view ultrawide that also doubles as a macro, and another 13MP portrait shooter.

Rounding off the package are vapour chamber liquid cooling, dual X-axis linear motor, and support for 8 5G bands.

iQOO 9 SE

iQOO 9 SE specs | The iQOO 9 SE has a 6.62-inch 1080p resolution AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate (non-LTPO), 300Hz touch sampling, and hole punch cut-out. Biometrics are handled by an optical fingerprint reader. This one also gets the Intelligent Display chip inside.

The iQOO 9 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage. This is not expandable. Powering the phone is a 4,500mAh battery with 66W fast wired charging.

It has three cameras on the back—a 48MP main (Sony IMX598 sensor) with OIS, 13MP 120-degree field of view ultrawide that also doubles as a macro, and another 2MP mono.

Rounding off the package are Z-axis linear motor and support for 8 5G bands.

