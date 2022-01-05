  • MORE MARKET STATS

iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 120W fast charging: Specs, price

iQOO seems to be also taking its partnership with BMW M Motorsport to the next level.

Written By FE Online
Updated:
iQOO 9 Pro
iQOO 9 Pro

Vivo spinoff brand iQOO launched the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro high-end gaming phones in China on Wednesday, 5th January 2022. The two phones share a lot of the same specs including Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, 120Hz OLED displays, 50MP triple rear cameras, OriginOS Ocean Software, and a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. iQOO seems to be also taking its partnership with BMW M Motorsport, a BMW AG subsidiary known for its high-performance cars, to the next level as both iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro are getting the special edition treatment this time round.

iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro price-check

The iQOO 9 starts at RMB 3,999 (roughly Rs 46,800) for a version with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. A version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will sell for RMB 4,399 (roughly Rs 51,500). The top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage will set buyers back by RMB 4,799 (roughly Rs 56,000).

Also Read | Vivo V23, Vivo V23 Pro 5G launched with colour-changing glass, dual front cameras: Specs, price

The iQOO 9 Pro starts at RMB 4,999 (roughly Rs 58,400) for a version with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. A version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will sell for RMB 5,499 (roughly Rs 64,300). The top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage will set buyers back by RMB 5,999 (roughly Rs 70,000).

iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro spec-check

The iQOO 9 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch curved 1440p or 2k resolution display with a hole punch cut-out. iQOO is using an LTPO E5 AMOLED panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB UFS3.1 storage. Software is Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean. Rounding off the package is a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast wired, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

For photography, the iQOO 9 Pro has three cameras on the back with a 50MP main, 50MP ultrawide-angle, and another 16MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera.

The iQOO 9 gets a flat 1080p E5 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate in comparison. The secondary and tertiary back cameras are 13MP ultrawide-angle and 12MP depth. And, there is no wireless charging in this phone. Rest of the specs are the same as the pro model.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

More Stories on
SmartphonesVivo