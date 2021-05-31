iQOO 7 Legend: A must-have for serious mobile gamers

Last year, we had reviewed the iQOO 3, a smart and sleek device packed with high-end specs. Let us find out what’s new in the Legend 7, its stand-out features and overall performance.

Nowadays, smartphones are the most popular gaming device, beating desktop, tablets and consoles. A good screen is a must-have or else it will ruin your gaming experience, so is a large battery for extended gaming sessions, and of course a fast processor for top-notch performance. I am not an intense mobile gamer, but I have tried out some of the latest devices – Asus ROG Phone 5, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, iPhone 12, OnePlus 9 Pro – these are all very good performers and certainly won’t let you down in the heat of battle.

Recently, we got an opportunity to try out our hands on the new iQOO 7 Legend device that has caught the gaming community’s eye for its superior gaming capabilities and breezy overall performance. The iQOO 7 Legend is priced at Rs 39,990 (8GB+128 GB variant) and Rs 43,990 (12GB+256GB variant); the latter was our trial unit. Last year, we had reviewed the iQOO 3, a smart and sleek device packed with high-end specs. Let us find out what’s new in the Legend 7, its stand-out features and overall performance.

With an eye-catching and bold new style, the iQOO 7 Legend comes across as a powerful and sturdy device, with a pure matte white surface that adds to its sleek and fashionable looks. The phone’s Marine Aluminum middle frame is designed to prevents corrosion from oils and perspiration from users’ hands, providing extra protection to the phone’s rear cover and screen in case the device suffers from a heavy impact fall. It is outfitted with AG frosted glass to prevent any appearance of fingerprints and smudges on the glossy surface.

The phone has a 6.62-inch 120 Hz AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD, peak brightness of 1300nits and contrast ratio of 6000000:1. Its new Super Touch Acceleration function allows users to experience an ultra-high refresh rate with advanced screen touch response, gaining a distinct edge with smooth game play. In competitive scenarios where every movement is crucial to coming out on top, this minimal touch latency can create a faster operational advantage for users to put their skills on display and out-manoeuvre opponents effortlessly.

The iQOO 7 Legend comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G mobile platform, combined with an enhanced LPDDR5 flash drive for faster sequential read and write speed, resulting in pretty fast app calling and caching capabilities for users along with more efficient power consumption. It features an enhanced V6 UFS 3.1 memory chip, which has been further enhanced for faster file downloads, copies and installations. iQOO has also incorporated the Extended RAM function within the iQOO 7 Legend, as 3GB of ROM have been re-allocated to be added upon 8GB of RAM, allowing apps to run simultaneously with minimal lag and sufficient storage space.

On the battery front, the iQOO 7 Legend is decked out with a 4000mAH Typ battery, supported by 66W FlashCharge technology. This allows for greatly reduced charging times to satisfy the fast-paced lifestyles of modern-day mobile phone users. The phone is equipped with a new Monster Beat Surround Sound Stereo system with dual speakers, complete with Hi-Res Audio certification. In addition to having fuller bass, higher fidelity, louder volume and a wider sound field, the speakers can provide 3D surround sound.

The iQOO 7 Legend contains Monster Touch, which has been refined so as to be implemented under the screen with dual-control and pressure-sensitive digital buttons. This custom setting enables faster and more ergonomic gaming, allowing two fingers to accomplish what four fingers previously could in games such as Free Fire and Call of Duty. For a more realistic feel, the Monster Engine Dual-Linear Motors are present on the left and right sides of the iQOO 7 Legend device body to achieve dynamic vibration.

Key takeaways: iQOO 7 Legend is a sturdy and well-rounded phone with bright and colourful display, plenty of gaming-focused features and long-lasting battery life. Certainly one of the finest gaming phones on the market.

SPECIFICATIONS

Dimensions: 162.2 x 75.8 x 8.7mm

Display: 6.62 inch, 120Hz AMOLED display

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G mobile platform

Operating system: Android 11 (FunTouch OS 11.1)

Memory & storage: 8/12GB RAM, 128/256GB internal storage

Camera: 48MP OIS Main Camera + 13MP Wide Angle and Macro Camera + 13MP Pro Portrait Camera, 16MP Front Camera

Battery: 4000mAh, 66W Flash Charge

Estimated street price: Rs 39,990 (8GB+128 GB), Rs 43,990 (12GB+256GB)