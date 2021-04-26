iQOO 7, iQOO 7 Legend with 120Hz AMOLED display, stereo speakers and 66W fast charging launched in India

iQOO 7 Legend starts at Rs 39,990 (8GB/128 GB).

Vivo spin-off brand iQOO launched the iQOO 7 series flagship phones in India on Monday. The series spawns two models, iQOO 7 and iQOO 7 Legend. The latter sees iQOO partnering BMW M Motorsport on branding and design elements. It is also the most powerful phone in the lineup.

iQOO 7, iQOO 7 Legend India prices and availability

iQOO 7 costs Rs 31,990 in India for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. You can also get it in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB configurations for Rs 33,990 and Rs 35,990, respectively.

iQOO 7 Legend starts at Rs 39,990 (8GB/128 GB). It will also come in 12GB/256GB configuration for Rs 43,990.

Both phones will be available for pre-order starting May 1 on Amazon.in. and iQOO.com. Sale date is yet to be announced.

iQOO 7, iQOO 7 Legend specs and features

Both phones are made of AG matte glass with the “Legend” edition giving you a few other design quirks thanks to iQOO’s partnership with BMW M Motorsport, a BMW AG subsidiary known for its high-performance cars. iQOO 7 Legend comes in white and features BMW M’s iconic tri-colour racing stripes logo engraved with the slogan “Fascination meets innovation”. The iQOO 7 comes in more regular black and blue – though, still matte.

On the front, both phones have a 6.62-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out housing the same 16MP camera. iQOO claims both phones can peak 1300nits and support HDR10+ playback. Both phones also come with dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res certification and an in-display fingerprint reader for biometric authentication.

Core hardware is where the two phones are different. While the iQOO 7 Legend has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, the iQOO 7 has a Snapdragon 870 processor. Both phones come with LPDDR5 RAM and fast UFS3.1 storage and run Vivo’s Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11. The “Legend” edition additionally gets you iQOO’s monster touch gaming enhancements.

Both phones also differ in cooling. While the iQOO 7 Legend has a vapour chamber liquid cooling system, the iQOO 7 uses graphite layer cooling.

The iQOO 7 packs a 4,400mAh battery while the iQOO 7 Legend has a smaller 4,000mAh battery. Both phones support 66W fast charging right off the gate.

Both phones have the same 48MP main camera (Sony IMX598) with OIS paired with the same 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera. The iQOO 7 Legend additionally has a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera while the iQOO 7 swaps this with a watered-down 2MP mono/portrait camera.

