New kid on the block: iQOO debuts a 5G smartphone powered by Snapdragon 865

iQOO India director-marketing Gagan Arora (L) & CEO Tony Shang at the launch of iQOO3 in Mumbai

The super-hot Indian smartphone market has seen the birth of a new player, iQOO (pronounced i-koo) that is vying to carve a niche for itself in, what the company’s director of marketing, Gagan Arora, calls, “premium smartphone segment.” The company’s first flagship, iQOO 3, is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor boasting of 5G capabilities. It goes on sale next week and comes in three variants—`36,990 (8+128GB 4G), `39,990 (8+256GB 4G) and `44,990 (12+256GB 5G). It will be available in three attractive colour options—Quantum Silver, Tornado Black and Volcano Orange.

“Our flagship will address the needs of today’s data and performance hungry generation,” says Arora. The iQOO 3 is equipped with a power-packed 4440mAh battery with the latest 55W Super FlashCharge. It is designed to take the gaming experience to a whole new level by providing users with Monster Touch Buttons, 4D Game Vibration and smooth 180Hz Touch response rate. The smartphone sports a 48MP AI Quad camera setup with 20X digital zoom with Super Anti shake feature using EIS.

iQOO 3 is powered by the latest Snapdragon 865, which is a 7nm chipset and is equipped with the A77 architecture which can handle the most demanding tasks with great ease. It comes with 8+126GB, 8+256GB and 12+256GB RAM ROM configuration. “With this hardware combination, one can say goodbye to lags and welcome seamless performance and multitasking,” he claims.

“With 5G, a new decade of mobile innovation is going to begin. And to harness this new generation of connectivity, iQOO 3 comes equipped with the latest 5G technology. Our flagship device brings advanced communication quality and a smooth experience giving consumers the ability to experience next-generation speed and performance,” says Arora, adding, “in a price-sensitive market such as India, consumers are looking for innovative and power-packed devices.”

According to the marketing head at iQOO (being promoted by Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli), millennials in particular are looking to try out new technologies. “Our plan is simple – to understand consumer needs and act upon it.”