iQOO 3: Smart, sleek and packed with high-end specs

Seasoned industry watchers are of the firm view that any new brand entering the superhot Indian smartphone market will need to make a herculean effort to carve out a place for itself in the marketplace. iQOO (pronounced i-koo) might be the new kid on the block, but it has generated much interest levels with its first flagship device, the iQOO 3. “It’s got the fastest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor boasting of 5G capabilities,” says one tech-savvy millennial. “The device takes the gaming experience to a whole new level with its Monster Touch Buttons, 4D Game Vibration and smooth 180Hz Touch response rate,” says another.

Blame it on the forced home stay, but I have been using the Tornado Black variant of iQOO 3 for an extended period now. The device hit the market in February. It is available in two other attractive colours as well—Quantum Silver and Volcano Orange; the three variants are priced at Rs 36,990 (8+128GB 4G), Rs 39,990 (8+256GB 4G) and Rs 44,990 (12+256GB 5G). Based on my experience, the device excels in three key areas: design, display and camera technology. Let us check out some of its key features.

iQOO 3 is powered by the latest Snapdragon 865, which is a 7nm chipset and is equipped with the A77 architecture which can handle the most demanding tasks with great ease. It comes with 8+126GB, 8+256GB and 12+256GB RAM ROM configuration. With this hardware combination, one can say goodbye to lags and welcome seamless performance and multitasking.

“With iQOO 3, we have introduced industry’s latest innovations like 5G enabled Snapdragon 865 processor for tech-savvy buyers,” says Gagan Arora, director – marketing, iQOO India. For an ordinary user, this means that iQOO 3 comes equipped with the latest 5G technology; it brings advanced communication quality and a smooth experience giving consumers the ability to experience next-generation speed and performance.

Moving further, iQOO 3 runs on the latest LPDDR5 that improves speeds to 5500Mbps and reduces power consumption by 20%. Thanks to the UFS 3.1 storage, file transfer is improved by 137.2% (Sequential Read Speed) and 99.8% (Random Read Speed) compared to UFS 2.1, company officials inform. With a massive 4440mAh battery, the iQOO 3 lasts long: nine hours of game play or 16 hours of video streaming or 23 hours of talk-time.

The iQOO 3 also comes with the latest 55W Super FlashCharge technology that can charge 50% of battery in just 15 minutes. Thanks to the L shaper Type-C Capsule Data Cable, users can enjoy their gaming experience without having to worry about how to hold the device whilst charging.

Moving on to its gaming capabilities, the device’s Monster Touch Button, certified by US-Ergo for better grip and comfort, uses two pressure-sensitive buttons on the side frame helping users to achieve quick multi-finger operations in the game. As mobile games become more processer-heavy and graphics-intensive, the best gaming experiences require top specs. iQOO 3 has the 180Hz Super Touch Response rate, which can improve the screen touch scan frequency by 50% from 120hz standard. The Ultra Game Mode provides a vastly superior gaming experience.

The iQOO 3 is equipped with a 16.36cm (6.44) E3 Super AMOLED display with HDR 10+ Standard Certification which supports HDR high dynamic range video content playback. The display houses a Super Small Front Camera (2.98mm) for an uninterrupted and immersive gaming and viewing experience. On the camera front, the iQOO 3 packs a powerful quad-camera setup featuring a 48MP main camera, 13MP Telephoto -20X Zoom, 13MP super wide-angle camera and 2MP Bokeh camera. With 48 megapixels, the primary rear camera guarantees bright and vivid pictures.

iQOO 3 is equipped with an innovative Super Video Stabilisation using the EIS algorithm with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The Super Steady video mode helps users effortlessly capture content by reducing video shake to ensure smooth, pro-level action videos. The device comes with a new In-Display Fingerprint sensor with GX Chip that helps unlock the device in 0.31 seconds when the screen is off.

There are so many other things to like about the iQOO 3, but in my opinion, its prowess in the design, display and camera department is what sets it apart. It looks great and works well; the best part is its speed. Its great all-round performance will have a lasting impression on you. Highly recommended.

Specifications

Display: 16.36cm (6.44-inch) E3 Super AMOLED display

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, octa core

Operating system: iQOO UI 1.0 based on Android 10.0

Memory & storage: 8/12GB (LPDDR5), 128/256GB (UFS3.1)

Camera: Primary quad-camera (48MP + 13MP + 13MP + 2MP), 16MP secondary camera

SIM type: Dual SIM

Battery: 4440mAh battery, 55W Super FlashCharge

Estimated street price: Rs 36,990 (8+128GB 4G), Rs 39,990 (8+256GB 4G), Rs 44,990 (12+256GB 5G)