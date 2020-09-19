IPL 2020: Where to watch IPL matches online and all you need to know

Here’s how you can catch the IPL 2020 matches.

IPL 2020: As the Indian Premier League is slated to begin on Saturday, fans have been excited about catching the tournament that has been delayed by five months due to the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing lockdown. The league would be starting with a match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However this year, there would be no live audience for the matches. In fact, the pandemic has caused the IPL this year to be shifted outside India itself, and the matches are being held in the United Arab Emirates.

While IPL 2020 has tied up with Star Sports like every year for telecasting the event, it has also paired up with OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. So here’s how you can catch the IPL 2020 matches using Disney+ Hotstar!

IPL 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar

Unlike previous years, viewers would have to take subscription plans to be able to watch IPL 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar, according to a report in IE. Disney+ Hotstar offers a variety of subscription packs, monthly as well as yearly, for users, who can choose a plan that suits them. While the VIP plan costs Rs 399 for an entire year, credit card users can access the pack at a promotional offer of Rs 365. Meanwhile, the Premium plan costs Rs 299 for a month and Rs 1,499 for a year.

Disney+ Hotstar subscription for free

Disney+ Hotstar subscription can be free with some prepaid plans of Reliance Jio and Airtel. In order to get this complementary subscription, Jio and Airtel users would only need to recharge their numbers with the prepaid plans offering this complementary service and get access to the IPL 2020 matches. On Jio, subscribing to the Rs 401 and Rs 598 prepaid plans would get the users this benefit, while Airtel users would get it through Rs 448 and Rs 599 prepaid plans. There are also some plans of Reliance Jio’s optical fibre broadband service JioFibre that offer complimentary access to Disney+ Hotstar.

Disney+ Hotstar subscription with JioTV and AirtelTV

Reliance Jio and Airtel have paired up with Disney+ Hotstar for free subscription of the OTT platform along with select packs. New prepaid plans of Rs 499 and Rs 777 under Jio ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ offer come with free yearly subscription to the OTT platform.

Similarly, Airtel is offering a Rs 401 plan which provides a free yearly subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, apart from 30GB data that would be valid for 28 days. Unlike last year, this time only one Airtel plan is offering a complimentary subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, the report added.