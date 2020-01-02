iPhone’s new design: Apple may remove this feature from new phones in 2020

With a full screen display, comes and in-display fingerprint scanner further eliminating the concept of Face ID functionality. Source: LetsGoDigital

In a first, Apple is gearing up to introduce its 2020 iPhone models without a notch and many more in-built features. According to a report by LetsGoDigital, the company has worked on a completely different design for the 2020 model, and removing the notch is a part of it. This will help iPhones to sport a full-screen display. Apple has also filed a patent for three designs in Japan on December 23, 2019, which portrayed the sketches without a notch. However, the phone does have volume and power button along with a SIM card tray.

With a full screen display, comes and in-display fingerprint scanner further eliminating the concept of Face ID functionality. A TrueDepth front camera will also be processed under the screen. The screen will be identical on all sides and rectangular in shape, unlike the rounded corners seen in the previous models.

Other essential functions are likely to remain similar to the one in iPhone 11. The main camera is expected to be placed on top left corner only. The phone will come with 5G support as the company has settled the mutual disputes with Qualcomm. They have also reached Samsung for their supply of 5G technology. The latest 2019 models only offer 4G support as the American chip producer Intel was unable to deliver the requested modems on time. As a result, the smartphone modem branch was taken over from the chipmaker. Apple is also planning to develop its own 5G modem.

Meanwhile, the company has signed a deal with UK chip designer Imagination Technologies Group, however, the what the collaboration will be about was not revealed. With this, Apple has revived its business with Imagination Technologies who used to design graphics chips or GPUs in iPhones and iPads, previously till the company decided to design its own internal chip in 2017 with the launch of iPhone X.