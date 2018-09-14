iPhones in India are up to Rs 17,000 cheaper – How much iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s cost now

In classic Apple fashion, the rates of company’s older iPhone variants have been reduced globally as well as in the Indian market. (Source: Apple Website)

The Apple fans in India were left slightly disappointed on September 12 after the tech-giant revealed the prices of its new smartphones – iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR. While the base variant of iPhone XS has been priced at Rs 99,900, the affordable (at least as Apple calls it) iPhone XR has a starting price tag of Rs 76,900 for the 64GB variant. The price of the third phone, iPhone XS Max price in India begins at Rs 1,09,900. The top variant of this device will cost you Rs a hefty Rs 1,44,900.

These prices may not have brought smiles on the faces of a lot of people, in classic Apple fashion, the rates of company’s older iPhone variants have been reduced globally as well as in the Indian market, bringing some relief. After the price cuts, Apple iPhones in India come at a starting price of Rs 29,000. The iPhone 6s 32GB variant which was earlier priced at Rs 42,900 is now cheaper by Rs 13,000 and is available for just Rs 29,900.

The next in line is the base variant of iPhone 6s Plus which now starts at Rs 34,900 in the country – Rs 17,340 cheaper than its earlier price of Rs 52,240. The new iPhone India pricing has been updated on Apple’s website. Notably, the iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and iPhone X have been discontinued in the US, but in India, only the iPhone SE has been discontinued. The other devices are still available, now at lower prices.

Here is the complete list of Apple iPhones before and after price cuts –

Model Old iPhone Price in India New iPhone Price in India iPhone 6s 32GB Rs. 42,900 Rs. 29,900 iPhone 6s 128GB Rs. 52,100 Rs. 39,900 iPhone 6s Plus 32GB Rs. 52,240 Rs. 34,900 iPhone 6s Plus 128GB Rs. 61,450 Rs. 44,900 iPhone 7 32GB Rs. 52,370 Rs. 39,900 iPhone 7 128GB Rs. 61,560 Rs. 49,900 iPhone 7 Plus 32GB Rs. 62,840 Rs. 49,900 iPhone 7 Plus 128GB Rs. 72,060 Rs. 59,900 iPhone 8 64GB Rs. 67,940 Rs. 59,900 iPhone 8 256GB Rs. 81,500 Rs. 74,900 iPhone 8 Plus 64GB Rs. 77,560 Rs. 69,900 iPhone 8 Plus 256GB Rs. 91,110 Rs. 84,900 iPhone X 256GB Rs. 95,390 Rs. 91,900 iPhone X 256GB Rs. 1,08,930 Rs. 1,06,900

Last year’s flagship, iPhone X which hasn’t done great in the market is available for Rs 91,900 down from the earlier price of Rs 95,390. iPhone 8 which was also launched last year, has seen a decent price cut too. It is now available at Rs 59,900 for the 64 GB variant with a reduction of Rs 8,040.

The new iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will be available in India starting September 28. Meanwhile, iPhone XR, the most affordable of the lot, will go on sale in India from October 26.

Apple had also announced Apple Watch Series 4 at the event but its India pricing is yet to be made official.