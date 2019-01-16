iPhone XS, XS Max, & XR batteries will last more as Apple launches new Smart Battery Cases

(Source: Reuters)

After iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s, Apple is now bringing the Smart Battery Case for its 2018 iPhone models – iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. The users of the latest iPhone models will now be able to enjoy the talk time up to 39 hours with the new Smart Battery Case, Apple claims.

The company has given a silicone exterior to the case with a soft-touch finish, in addition to an elastomer hinge design with a microfibre lining inside. The battery pack which is fitted within the Smart Battery Case can be spotted from the case that sticks out, much like how Apple kept it with the battery cases for the previous-generation iPhone models. However, users will be happy to note that the “hump” which was criticised in the past is not really prominent but it’s still there to make space for the battery pack.

The iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR users can now buy the Smart Battery Case in Black and White colours from Apple online store in the US. The aim behind the new case is to improve the battery life as it is being suggested that it may increase the talk time up to 33 hours in iPhone XS and up to 39 hours in iPhone XR, as claimed by Apple on the product listing page. The Smart Battery Case also comes with native support for iOS,so that the users can check its battery status on the iPhone lock screen, as well as in the Notification Centre.

The Smart Battery Case has been designed so that the available Lightning port can be used for either wired charging or connecting headphones. Moreover, the Smart Battery Case comes also supports Qi-certified chargers, which will enable the users to wirelessly charge the new Smart Battery Case via a compatible wireless charger.

The Apple users can also go for fast charging with USB-PD compatible chargers, in addition to the USB Type-C to Lightning connector. Despite having the similar dimensions as iPhone XS, iPhone X is not supported by the Smart Battery Case.

The Smart Battery Case for the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR is priced at $129 (about Rs. 9,200) and is available in the US. However, the price of the battery case and availability in India are yet to be disclosed.

Originally, the company released the Smart Battery Case for the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s in December 2015. The hump on the case was criticised as well. Apple CEO Tim Cook went on record to justify the odd ‘hump’ and said that the accessory wasn’t for daily use.