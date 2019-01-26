iPhone XS Max with Rs 8,000 cashback, iPhone X with Rs 10,000, and other top smartphone deals on Paytm Republic Day Sale

The Paytm Mall Republic Day sale has already begun and the e-commerce website is offering a host of discount offers on iPhones. Besides this, it is also providing cashback up to Rs. 10,000, exchange offers and no-EMI option. The Paytm Mall Republic Day Sale will end on January 26, 2019. Other e-commerce websites like- Flipkart and Amazon are also providing discount offers to mark the 70th Republic Day of India on Flipkart Republic Day Sale and Amazon Great Indian Sale respectively.

Paytm Mall Republic Day Sale: Top deals on iPhone X, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 8 Plus and more

1. iPhone X: On the sale, you can get iPhone X at Rs. 73,700 along with a cashback worth Rs. 10,000.

2. iPhone XS: The iPhone XS is available on Paytm Mall at a price tag of Rs. 92,578. You also get a cashback worth Rs 6,982. The device features a 12-megapixel rear camera and is backed by Apple A12 Bionic chipset.

3. iPhone 8: iPhone 8 is available at a discounted price of Rs 92,758 which includes the cashback as well.

4. iPhone 8 Plus: You can get Rs. 3,500 cashback on purchase of an iPhone 8 Plus on Paytm Mall Republic day Sale. The device comes in a 5.5-inch display, A11 Bionic chipset with 64-bit architecture and Neural engine & Embedded M11 motion coprocessor

5. iPhone XS Max: During the sale, the device is available at a cashback of Rs. 8,000. The iPhone XS Max features 12+12-megapixel dual rear cameras with 7-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Paytm Mall Republic Day Sale is also providing cashback worth Rs. 20,000 for homemakers alongside free electric bill vouchers for whole one year, No-Cost EMIs, and warranties on large electronics. Other offers include- 70 percent off on JBL, boAt, Skullcandy with an additional cashback of up to 25 percent. The shutterbugs can also buy DSLR cameras of their choice from Canon and Nikon with an EMI starting at Rs. 3,799. On top of it, Paytm Mall is also offering up to 80per cent off and additional cashback on a two-wheeler and car accessories.

It should be noted that the aforementioned discount and cashback offers will be valid until January 26, 2019.