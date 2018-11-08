iPhone XS: A premium smartphone that still stands ahead of the rest

IPhone XS: A premium phone that still stands ahead of the rest

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max smartphones sport OLED displays, improved dual-rear cameras and are powered by the powerful A12 Bionic chip coupled with an 8-core neural engine for AI and machine learning related tasks. The latest iPhone packs a lot of new features, but as always there’s a high cost for the most premium smartphone. The question though is: Should you upgrade and is it worth that Rs 1 lakh price? I have been using iPhone XS as a my primary device for sometime now and here’s what I thought.

Design and display

If you were to put the new iPhone XS next to the older iPhone X, it may not seem so original or new. Plus, we have seen countless other phones launch since the iPhone X, which have copied that design with the notched display, and vertically stacked dual-rear camera. However, none of that makes the iPhone XS any less good-looking. And what Apple has done once again is going for a colour that rivals do not offer. That gold, especially the dark gold, stainless steel frame on the side, Apple just does it so well. It is dark on the side, has a hint of pink on the back and stands out from competition.

Apple iPhone XS continues with the full-screen 5.8-inch display we saw on the iPhone X, and this is a fantastic one. This OLED screen has the deepest blacks, excellent colour reproduction and will make any video-watching experience great. The display works equally well in bright sunlight and I had no trouble reading on this screen when out and about.

Performance, Face ID, Memoji

Performance on iPhone has never been an issue for me. I am usually switching between multiple apps on this and I have not faced any stuttering or lag when running apps. Be it gaming or social media or even just endlessly scrolling on apps like Reddit, the iPhone XS can handle it all.

With iPhone XS, Face ID is another major feature that one gets to experience, unless you have tried out the iPhone X. It is one of the more convenient ways of unlocking your iPhone. It works perfectly in the dark. Another feature of the new iPhone XS is the Memoji. I would say the Memoji is the most acceptable Emoji version of myself I have seen compared to all the other variants of this.

Camera

Till about two years back, the best cameras were all on iPhones. Then the Pixel showed up, and Google pretty much knocked it out of the park with Pixel 2 series. When it comes to Portrait shots and low-light, this past year Pixel 2 XL has been my pick.So what about the iPhone XS camera? Yes, this is a definite improvement over older devices like the iPhone 8 unit that I was previously using. The Smart HDR does make a difference to the kind of photos you will get, and it is there to see. The low-light performance has also improved, and Portraits look great as well.

The photos are brighter and there are more details, even those taken in poor lightning. And, yes, the camera is fast, which is what matters for most users.

Verdict

For those with an older iPhone 6s or 7 this is a good upgrade to consider. But the price is not an easy one to accept with or without EMI. In India, it is hitting that `1 lakh mark. So it will make more sense to wait till iPhone XR is out, and then take your pick. After all, the XR is comparatively cheaper, though it is not ‘affordable’ by any standards either. But it comes with compromises like an outdated screen resolution and single rear camera.

Estimated street price: Rs 99,900 (64GB version)