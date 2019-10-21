iPhone XR deal: You can get the 64GB version for Rs 42,900 in Amazon sale

Apple’s last year iPhone XR is available with big discounts

Amazon Great Indian Festival is underway for the third time in the recent days and the final time before Diwali. A variety of electronic products are up for grabs at discounted prices that buyers can consider if they missed out on the previous versions of the sale. One of the most-selling products from the mobile phone category is Apple’s last year entry-level iPhone, called iPhone XR. In the first version of the Amazon sale, the iPhone XR was availed for as low as Rs 31,000, thanks to bank offers, exchange value benefits, and cashbacks. But the discounts are not over yet.

The iPhone XR, which was launched originally at Rs 76,900, is listed at a price of Rs 44,900 for the base variant with 64GB storage. The price is the same for across colour models – White, Black, Red, Coral, Yellow, and Blue. However, there are a bunch of offers on the purchase, including cashbacks and instant discounts. Here’s a rundown of all the offers on the iPhone XR that sweeten the deal.

A discount of 10 per cent up to Rs 2,000 for transactions made on Axis Bank credit and debit cards. A cashback of Rs 250 on EMI transactions

Citi Bank cardholders get a discount of 10 per cent up to Rs 2,000 on credit and debit card transactions. Rs 250 cashback on EMI transactions

Payment made using RuPay cards avail a discount of 10 per cent up to Rs 400

In addition to the aforementioned bank offers, exchange value of up to Rs 11,900 can be availed on the purchase of the iPhone XR

iPhone XR Specifications

Launched in 2018, the iPhone XR packs a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina Display with True Tone and a notch. It is powered by the Apple A12 Bionic processor and runs the latest iOS 13. There is a 12-megapixel rear camera with OIS and a 7-megapixel TrueDepth camera on the front. The iPhone XR supports wireless charging via Qi charger.