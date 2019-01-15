iPhone XR could soon be discounted by Apple amid slump in sales, new streaming service to be ‘linchpin’: Analyst

Apple could introduce price cuts in China (Source: Reuters)

Apple has lately been dealing with woes, thanks to the lacklustre sales of the latest iPhone models in the global markets. The company consequently lowered the Q4 revenue expectations in a letter to the investors, blaming the dip in iPhone sales in China. Now, the Cupertino-headquartered giant is allegedly moving ahead with a short-term resort to allay the fears of depreciation in iPhone sales in China. According to an analyst, Apple could announce “significant price cuts” on the iPhone XR to overcome the slump in sales.

Daniel Ives, a Wedbush analyst, has said that Apple could dole out sops on the iPhone XR, which did not meet the company’s expectations in terms of sales in China. The iPhone XR was the “most affordable” model of the lot launched last year. Other two models are iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max that have comparatively higher sticker pricing. “As we have discussed with investors, it has been Apple’s pricing hubris on iPhone XR that was the major factor in the company’s December-quarter earnings debacle,” he was quoted as saying.

While this is an expectation, Apple could as well introduce price cuts on the iPhone XR in China, much like what it did in Japan last year. Apple announced price slash on its iPhone XR in the Japanese market to bring back old customers, as well as attract the new potential buyers. This was followed by discounts and offers launched by the resellers and e-commerce companies in Japan. In China, the iPhone XR holds the maximum potential to be eligible for an upgrade under Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Program despite its “premium” pricing, believes Ives. Apple will put the perception of iPhone XR as a “luxury” smartphone at stake by introducing the price cuts, only to push the sale in the region.

Moreover, it is reported that Apple is exceedingly bullish to circumvent the loss of revenue, so much so that it has begun the process of rolling out discounts. However, it is not clear if the price cuts are exclusive to iPhone XR purchase via official stores or the resellers are selling the units on offer. In line with this, Apple also faces stiff competition from local companies such as Huawei and Xiaomi that have a better foothold in China than Apple at this point in time. “With lower-priced competition from all directions with Huawei and Xiaomi front and centre, Apple needs to make sure that over the next few quarters they do not lose any current iPhone customers and thus speaks to the more significant price reductions on the way,” Ives noted.

With Apple is grappling to make a larger dent in the smartphone industry, it is believed to branch out to other means such as its alleged streaming service. Apple CEO Tim Cook recently told CNBC that the company is mulling rolling out many new services this year, including the highly-speculated streaming service that is in the making for a long time as per previous reports. “We believe a standalone subscription video content service from Apple is on the horizon for the next year; however the company is playing from behind the eight ball in this content arms race with Netflix, Amazon, Disney, Hulu, and AT&T/Time Warner all going after this next consumer frontier,” added Ives.

For the streaming service to serve as the linchpin for Apple, it needs to make correct and thoughtful acquisitions to fend off the bigwigs in the streaming business. The race to deliver good and original content is a far cry from what Apple could do with the limited resources it currently is confined to. Ives, however, believes that Apple could steer in the right direction if it plans to “double down”. The “high probability” acquisitions include A24, Lionsgate, and Sony Pictures while Viacom/CBS and MGM Studios would just be the “medium probability” acquisitions. It is also heard through the grapevine that Apple might show interest in acquiring Netflix or Disney, only to be quashed by some analysts.