Apple lovers rejoice! iPhone XR available for as low as Rs 29,999 in Amazon, Flipkart sales

Both Amazon and Flipkart are leading with their sales in the price-sensitive market of the country hoping to cash in during the festive season

Apple’s iPhone XR which was launched at Rs 76,900 in 2018 is being sold for Rs 42,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 which began on September 29 and will continue for the next four days. Moreover, prospective buyers can also benefit from great exchange offers which help in bringing down the price of the iPhone even more.

One can also avail up to Rs 2,000 discount on some credit cards and SBI Credit Cards, Debit Cards (excl. RuPay/Maestro) and Credit Card EMI transactions.

iPhone offers on Amazon

The much-coveted Apple iPhone 11 and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max (64GB) are currently unavailable, however, one can take a look at Apple iPhone 11 Pro (256GB) which is being offered at Rs 1,13,900 with an additional discount of Rs 9,000 on exchanging your old smartphone.

The Apple iPhone XS (64GB), on the other hand, is being sold at Rs 84,999, which is originally priced at Rs 99,900. Those looking to buy iPhone Xs Max, which is originally priced at Rs 1,09,900 can buy it at Rs 94,999 during the festive sale.

If you happen to have iPhone 8 Plus (64GB variant) then you can get Rs 13,000 off on the iPhone XR, bringing down the effective price of the phone to just Rs 29,999.

Buyers who are mulling over making such purchases, however, must note that if your used phone is not found in working condition or found with scratches/cracks on screen or dents on the body, then your new phone delivery will be rejected, as per the Amazon policy.

iPhone offers on Flipkart

On Flipkart, however, the Phone XR is available at Rs 43,999 but is not currently available. There is no cost EMI starting from Rs 3,667 per month on offer apart from 10 per cent instant discount with Axis Bank credit, Axis debit cards and ICICI Bank credit cards as soon as the phone goes on sale.

On Flipkart, Apple Apple iPhone XR (Black, 256 GB) is available at Rs 78,800. It is to be noted that the Apple phone is originally available at Rs 94,900. One can avail 10 percent instant discount with Axis Bank credit and debit cards/ICICI Bank credit cards or 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

Those looking to buy Apple iPhone XS (Gold, 512 GB) can get it Rs 1,34,900. To note, it is originally priced at Rs 1,44,000. One can avail different bank offers and EMI transactions to get various discounts.

Apple fans would also be happy to note that the iPhone 8 is available Rs 35,999 down from the original Rs 39,900. One can avail No cost EMI starting at Rs 3,000 per month and various financing offers on cards from ICICI Bank and Axis Bank.

Both Amazon and Flipkart are hoping to cash in during the festive season and it seems that their plans are succeeding. Both e-commerce majors claim to have had record transactions on the first day of their annual festive sale.