iPhone XR available at lowest price during Amazon Freedom Sale, check deals

The 256GB variant of iPhone XR has also received a massive cut during the Amazon Freedom Sale and is available for Rs 66,999. The phone was originally available for Rs 91,900.

Amazon Freedom Sale which started on August 8 will continue till August 11 and has some pretty exciting deals and offers on products across various categories including smartphones and home electronics. One of the deals happens to be the Apple smartphone – the coveted iPhone XR, which is available for purchase at its lowest price so far.

During the Amazon Freedom Sale, iPhone XR can be bought at the discounted price of Rs 51,999. This is for the base model of iPhone XR which comes with 64GB storage. Moreover, there is also a discount on the other variants of iPhone XR – with the 128GB model available for purchase at Rs 56,999. The phone was launched at a price of Rs 81,900.

There is also exchange offer up to Rs 8,050 available on the iPhone XR. The smartphone comes in six colours – black, blue, white, red, coral and yellow.

And it does not end here either. In addition to the discounts already available, customers having SBI credit card can avail 10 percent discount during the sale.

Launched in 2018, iPhone XR comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display for a smooth viewing experience. Those who love photography would be glad to know that the iPhone XR features a 12-megapixel rear camera along with a 7-megapixel front camera.