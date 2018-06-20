iPhone X Plus with triple cameras likely to be Apple’s hope to boost sales: Report

Apple has placed an order for 70 million OLED panels from Samsung, out of which 45 million units bear a size of 6.4-inch

It is widely speculated that Apple is planning to launch at least three new iPhone models this year. There will be a refresh iPhone X model, a smaller and affordable iPhone model, and the top-end iPhone version, dubbed iPhone X Plus, with a 6.4-inch OLED display. The iPhone X Plus is poised to be the costliest iPhone model this year, surpassing the price points of the predecessors – which is also a talking point for the highest demand for the model. A new report now suggests that the Apple would be pinning high bets on the iPhone X Plus that will write a success story for the company.

According to a South Korean website The Bell, as many as 45 million units of the iPhone X Plus are tipped to be shipped this year, while the other two models will have a significantly lower number of units that will reach the market. The 6-inch iPhone model (aka the iPhone X 2018) will have 30 million units shipped while the 5.8-inch OLED display iPhone model will have only 25 million units. The report also says that Apple has placed an order for 70 million OLED panels from Samsung, out of which 45 million units bear a size of 6.4-inch.

Of all the 2018 iPhone models, the LCD display model is likely to be the cheapest, which should practically become the high-in-demand model when it launches later this year. However, the production of the LCD panels for the model has been reportedly impeded by low production at Japan Display, the company that exports a large number of displays for iPhone manufacturing. The report notes that due to a design-oriented issue with carving the notch on the LCD panel, the yield has slowed down. The shipping of the display panels is said to begin in November this year. This could be the plain reason why Apple is expecting a lot from its most expensive iPhone model.

Analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, who recently quit KGI Securities to join TF International Securities, recently tipped the pricing of the iPhone models that will be launched this year. According to his notes, the iPhone model with 6.1-inch LCD display will be priced at around $600-700, the 5.8-inch OLED display iPhone model will bear a price tag of nearly $900, while the 6.5-inch OLED display iPhone X Plus will be priced at around $1,000. Apart from bearing the similar iPhone X-esque design, 2018 iPhone models will see at least one model having dual-SIM capabilities. The top-end iPhone X Plus is also said to come with three cameras, much like the Huawei P20 Pro.