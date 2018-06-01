iPhone X available for as low as Rs 29,000 via Airtel store! Check details here

iPhone X was launched last year at a price starting at Rs 89,000

The iPhone X was launched last year at a price starting at Rs 89,000, however, over time, the handset has seen multiple discounts via various e-commerce websites, coupled with offers from different banks on the use of their respective cards. However, apart from these merchants, Airtel via its online store sells all the recently-launched flagship smartphones, including iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, and more. The iPhone X, which retails at Rs 89,000, can be purchased via the Airtel online store for as low as Rs 29,000.

The iPhone X, as we said, can be grabbed at Rs 29,000 as an upfront downpayment that the buyer needs to make. However, the fine print details the entire payment system that the buyer will need to follow to own the handset. After making the down payment of Rs 29,000, the buyer will have to commit to an Airtel postpaid plan of Rs 2,799 that will cover the cost of EMI for the iPhone X, as well as offer data and calling benefits.

The Rs 2,799 Airtel monthly plan will entitle the buyer with 40GB high-speed data per month, unlimited calling to local and STD numbers with free roaming outgoing calls. However, the buyer will need to subscribe to the plan for a period of 24 months from the date of activation. The plan will also offer free Amazon Prime subscription to the buyer, in addition to Free handset damage protection to the buyer. Airtel has mentioned on its website that the handsets with an MRP of above Rs 26,200 will be covered under the free damage protection plan.

Apart from iPhone X, other smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, iPhone 8, and iPhone 7 are available in the premium smartphone segment. Moreover, there are smartphones in other ranges as well, including Nokia 6.1, Nokia 7 Plus, and smartphones from other brands.