iPhone with up to Rs 16,000 discount, MacBook with up to Rs 15,000 off, and more on Amazon Apple Fest sale: Here are all offers

iPhone XS Max, MacBook, iPad, Apple Watch, and more available with discounts

Amazon India is back with the Apple Fest sale wherein it is offering a number of deals and offers on iPhone models, MacBook devices, iPad, and Apple Watch Series 3. The sale went live on February 15 and will continue through February 21. In addition to various discounts on the price of Apple products, the e-retailer is also providing the option to choose no-cost EMI. Most of these deals aren’t particularly amazing, but there are some good offers on the 2018 iPhone models.

The ICICI Bank customers can get 5 per cent instant discount on making payment using debit or credit card. However, it has to be an EMI transaction, as per Amazon sale page.

Apple Fest offers on Amazon

Talking about the specific offers on Amazon as a part of the Apple Fest, the e-retailer is selling the iPhone XS Max 64GB at Rs 104,900, down from its launch price of Rs. 109,900. Similarly, the 256GB and 512GB variants of the phone have also been discounted. The iPhone XS 256GB can be grabbed for Rs 109,900, down Rs 5,000 from its launch price. The other storage versions of the phone don’t seem to have discounts at the time of writing this report.

The last of the 2018 iPhone models – iPhone XR Rs 73,999 – has also been discounted and you can order the phone’s 64GB version at Rs 70,900. There are similar price cuts on the 128GB and 256GB variants of the phone. The iPhone X, currently down to Rs 74,999 is also a part of the Amazon sale.

Among other iPhone models, the iPhone 8 Plus Rs 66,999 (64GB) is retailing at Rs 66,999, down from its official Rs. 69,900 price tag, whereas the 256GB version variant can be bought for just Rs 79,999. There is almost Rs. 6,000 discount on the iPhone 8 Rs 57,999 (256GB) variant as well. Also, you can purchase the 64GB version of the same phone at a promotional price of Rs. 57,999.

Further, the iPhone 6s (32GB) is also available at just Rs. 26,999 as a part of the Apple Fest on Amazon.in.

Moving to other Apple devices, Amazon India is offering discounts worth up to Rs 15,000 on select MacBook notebooks. The 2018 MacBook Air is also available with a discount of Rs. 9,000 on Amazon right now. This brings down the price to Rs 1,05,900 (MRP Rs 1,14,900).

The e-retailer is also selling the sixth-generation Apple iPad 9.7-inch Wi-Fi at Rs 25,999 (MRP Rs 28,000). The Apple Watch Series 3 has also got a promotional price tag and the cheapest variant starts at Rs 25,999.

Lastly, the Beats Solo wireless on-ear headphones are listed under lightning deals at just Rs 19,999 on Amazon India.