iPhone users will soon be able to easily access their iCloud photos and videos on Windows devices

Microsoft on Wednesday at its Surface event announced that soon iPhone users will be able to view their iPhone’s gallery on a Windows-based PC. This means that Apple’s iCloud storage service will now sync with the Photos app in Windows 11.



This feature is currently available to Windows testers on the Insider Program. It is expected that the feature will be available to all Windows 11 users by November.



So far, users had several options to view their iPhone photos on a Windows PC however the process wasn’t that smooth. With this, users will have the option to manage their photo library on the Windows PC just like they would do on their Macs.



Previously, users had to download a copy of their iCloud Photos using the iCloud for Windows app. However, with the latest development, users won’t have to resort to other methods. With all this, Windows will now be easier to use by iPhone users.



Other than this update, Microsoft during the event also announced that soon Apple Music app and Apple TV Plus will be available for Windows users by next year. Xbox users will finally get the Apple Music app on their Xbox console.

The company wrapped up its Surface event 2022 by releasing the new Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9 and Surface Studio 2 Plus. Apart from this, several new accessories and software which included a Designed app powered by Dall-E2 were also launched.

ALSO READ | Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, Surface Studio 2+ and all the top announcements from Microsoft’s big fall hardware event 2022