iPhone SE price drops on Flipkart, here’s how to get it under Rs 15,000

iPhone lovers have a chance to buy the iPhone SE at less than Rs 15,000. Flipkart has announced a massive discount of Rs 9,901 on iPhone SE across all its variants. This brings down the price of its base model with 64GB storage to Rs 29,999. The other two variants of the smartphone with 128GB and 256GB storage are priced at Rs 34,999 and Rs 44,999 respectively.

The phone enjoys a further price cut when bought in exchange of your old phone. Flipkart is giving up to Rs 17,000 off under this exchange offer. The exchange value of iPhone 11 has set at Rs 16,000 by the platform. This brings down the price of iPhone SE to Rs 13,999 making it one of the cheapest iPhone deals in the market currently. Flipkart is further also giving 10% off on SBI credit card and 10% off on SBI credit card EMI transactions to SBI credit card holders. There is also 5% cashback for Axis Bank card holders.

The Apple iPhone SE sports a 4.7-inch Retina HD display. The iPhone is powered by a A13 Bionic chip with 3rd-gen neural engine processor. For photography, it offers a 12MP rear and a 7MP front camera. The iphone comes with fast charging and wireless charging support.

Flipkart has also rolled out price drops for iPhone 11 and iPhone 12. The 64GB model of iPhone 11 is selling at a reduced price of Rs 41,999 while the 128GB is available at Rs 46,999. The iPhone 12 (64GB model) is available at Rs 53,999 under the latest price drop. The 128GB variant of iPhone 12 is selling at a reduced price of Rs 58,999 while the 256GB model can be bought at Rs 62,999 on Flipkart.