iPhone SE 2022 launched with Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, iPad Air 5 gets the “pro” M1: Check prices, full specifications

Apple launched the third-generation iPhone SE with the A15 Bionic chip and 5G support at its “Peek Performance” event today, March 8. This is naturally a follow-up to the second-generation model launched in 2020. Alongside the iPhone SE 2022, Apple has also launched the fifth-generation iPad Air with iPad Pro-like M1 chip inside as well as support for 5G. The iPhone SE 3 price in India starts at Rs 43,900. The iPad Air 5, on the other hand, has a starting price of Rs 54,900.

Additionally, Apple has also announced an all-new green colourway for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models.

iPhone SE, iPad Air 2022 refresh India prices, availability

iPhone SE 2022 will be available in three configurations—64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. Price starts at Rs 43,900. It will be available in India starting March 18 with pre-orders beginning March 11.

Here are the complete iPhone SE 2022 India prices:

— 64GB: Rs 43,900

— 128GB: Rs 48,900

— 256GB: Rs 58,900

iPad Air 2022, on the other hand, will come in two configurations—64GB and 256GB—with and without 5G. While the 64GB model with Wi-Fi will cost Rs 54,900, the same storage model with 5G will set you back by Rs 68,900. It will also be available in India starting March 18 with pre-orders beginning March 11.

Here are the complete iPad Air 2022 India prices:

— 64GB: Rs 54,900 (Wi-Fi), Rs 68,900 (5G)

— 256GB: Rs 68,900 (Wi-Fi), Rs 82,900 (5G)

iPhone SE, iPad Air 2022 refresh specs, features

The fifth-generation iPad Air looks exactly like the fourth-generation model from 2020 which is to say it also comes with flat edges and Touch ID fingerprint reader integrated into the top button. The screen size is same, too, at 10.9-inch. So is the resolution at 2360x1640p.

There’s a new 12MP ultrawide camera on the front, in this generation of the iPad Air, with support for Apple’s Centre Stage feature which—as the name suggests—keeps you in focus during FaceTime and other third-party video calls. The biggest upgrade is coming by way of core hardware. The iPad Air 5 has the M1 inside, the same chip that powers the iPad Pro and other recent Mac computers like MacBook Air.

Rest of the hardware is being carried forward from the last model—up to 256GB storage, 12MP rear camera, USB C, and support for second-generation Apple Pencil and smart keyboards. It will be available in space gray, starlight, pink, purple, and blue finishes.

The iPhone SE 2022, similarly, retains the design and super cute and compact—iPhone 8 like— form factor of the 2020 iPhone SE with a 4.7-inch 720p LCD display and Touch ID.

Under the hood, you get the A15 Bionic and 5G support. The camera hardware is getting an update, too, thanks to that updated chip. The iPhone SE 2022 to that effect supports Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, Deep Fusion, and Portrait mode.

The iPhone SE 3 will be available in midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED finishes.

